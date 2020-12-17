TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Hits 3-Week High, Dominates Wednesday Night

The Mushroom was unearthed and the Crocodile lost its snap, as the Sun shone brightest to win season 4 of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday night.

With last night’s two-hour curtain call, “Masked Singer” drew its largest audience since late November, scoring 7.1 million total viewers in the second hour. A 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 also represented a three-week high for the mystery singing show. The first hour brought in 5.3 million viewers and a 1.2 rating. However, it’s also worth noting that the finale was down a good chunk from the season 3 ender, which scored a 2.3 rating and just under 9 million viewers.

The other finale on Wednesday night was CBS’ “The Amazing Race,” which ticked up to a season high 0.8 rating and 4.3 million total viewers. “SEAL Team” and “S.W.A.T.” both scored a 0.5 rating behind it, with the former drawing 4.4 million viewers and the latter just under 4 million.

Over on ABC, “The Great Christmas Light Fight” averaged a 0.6 rating and 3.6 million viewers across its two hours, while “For Life” was even at a 0.4 and 2.2 million pairs of eyeballs.

NBC aired a pair of Christmas specials. First up was “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes: At Home Holiday Special” which scored a 0.4 and just over 3 million viewers, followed by a festive “Saturday Night Live” affair which came in with a 0.5 rating and 2.7 million viewers.

“Vencer El Desamor” led the way for Univision with a 0.5 rating and 1.6 million viewers, while “Todo Por Mi Hija” scored highest for Telemundo with a 0.3 and 1.2 million.

The season finale of “Devils” delivered a 0.1 rating and 374,000 viewers for the CW.