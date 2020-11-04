‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Squiggly Monster: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 4, Episode 6 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired Nov. 4 on Fox.

Bob Saget doesn’t demand a recount. The comedian may be disappointed that his time on “The Masked Singer” is over, but he’ll accept the results.

“I wanted to keep going,” Saget told Variety. “I deserved it. But my voice cracked a bit and, look, the audience voted. And I’m one of those people that accepts the result when people say ‘you know, you’re not coming back.'”

Saget performed as the “Squiggly Monster,” which he admitted was difficult to navigate — but perhaps the safest costume in the room. “The Squiggly head is like 30 to 40 pounds of COVID safety,” he said.

“Nothing’s coming in or going out, including air,” he added. “So, that was the hardest part. I literally couldn’t see, and then they would hold my hand — but they couldn’t find my hand because I had lobster claws for the upper hands and the lower ones were filament. It was kind of a crab, colorful with all creatures represented on the planet.”

Saget said he had been asked in the past to do “The Masked Singer,” but his busy schedule always got in the way. But with the COVID-19 pandemic halting his touring dates, Saget was eager to get back on a stage.

“I was supposed to be on tour now,” he said. “I was supposed to be shooting a special in the next month or two. I gotta perform!”

But for Saget, who loves to gab, keeping his “Masked Singer” appearance a secret was hard. “I’ve got a big trap, I talk incessantly,” he said. “A close few sign a NDA, and they can’t tell a soul either. My wife couldn’t tell her family. One of my daughters, I told, but I didn’t tell the other two. It’s all done like the CIA.”

Even panelist Ken Jeong was kept in the dark, despite the fact that Saget also appeared on Jeong’s new companion series, “I Can See Your Voice.”

Saget performed “Satisfaction” by the Rolling Stones, a week after singing another classic rock staple, “Have You Ever See the Rain,” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Had he continued, Saget had also practiced “Folsom County Blues” by Johnny Cash and “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash.

“I’ve always sung,” the comedian said. “I started doing comedy songs when I was 17. And then every special I’ve done I’ve sung three or four songs. Those two songs ‘Satisfaction’ and ‘Have You Ever Seen the Rain,’ I’ve done with John Stamos and his band and other really well known musicians. It’s something I do that I love to do.”

Saget, who was already friends with executive producer Craig Plestis, gave the production top marks. “They’re very incredibly thoughtful and careful there,” he said. “And the wardrobe people, it’s just the A team. The reason it’s the number one show is because they really go all out to do it properly.”

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Ken Jeong all figured out it was Saget, while Nicole Scherzinger went with Gary Cole. Guest panelist (and Season 2 winner) Wayne Brady, who opened the show by singing Maroon 5’s “Memories,” also figured out it was Saget.

“The first week they were playing the game and being funny,” Saget said. “Saying it was Dr. Fauci and they guessed Brad Garrett or Ray Romano. But they knew. I mean, I even heard Robin at one point say, ‘Saget,’ and then turned my head as Squiggly, looking over at him. He wasn’t trying to get me to turn and look at him. But I stupidly gave away my cover!”

New this season, the show’s panelists are also competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based on their first impressions of each masked performer — and going into the episode, McCarthy Wahlberg and Scherzinger had two points each, Thicke had one, while Jeong so far had zero.

McCarthy Wahlberg earned a third point, and takes the lead, by selecting Saget as her first impression. Thicke also picked Saget as a first impression, giving him a second point. Jeong’s first impression was Fabio, while Scherzinger wrote “one of the Ying Yang twins.”

Saget joins previously unmasked Season 4 contestants Wendy Williams (Lips), Mark Sanchez (Baby Alien), Brian Austin Green (Giraffe), Mickey Rourke (Gremlin) and Busta Rhymes (Dragon).

“I have more appreciation for Big Bird on Ice than I ever had,” Saget said. “The only tip I have for other people who do the show in the future, make sure you go to the bathroom before you get suited up, that’s all I got to say. It’s not a space suit.”

Here were the other contestants and their performances in week six, “The Group C Play Offs – Funny You Should Mask”:

Mushroom, “The Masked Singer” Courtesy of Fox

Mushroom

Song: “If I Could Turn Back Time,” by Cher

Panel guesses: Donald Glover, Adam Lambert, Jaden Smith

Clue: Red Jell-o brain. “A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but it makes for a pretty sweet clue.”

Voice-over: “You know, mushrooms get a bad rap. A lot of people don’t like the taste of us. But I’m here to win the world over, one song at a time. Even as a young shroom, I knew I was offbeat. I often felt like I didn’t belong anywhere. Compared with the other fungi, I had totally different roots. I was around strange food and customs. But then I realized that under the surface, were all entangled together, as one. And even a porcini or crimini can be a prom queenie. Once I embraced being a nerd, an outcast, I can proudly share my unique gifts. My weirdness has brought me here, and now it’s time to fetch the golden mask.”

Previous song: “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell

Previous panel guesses: Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean

Broccoli, “The Masked Singer” Courtesy of Fox

Broccoli

Song: “Hello,” by Lionel Richie

Panel guesses: Wayne Newton, Martin Short, Jason Alexander

Clue: Roulette wheel. “Take this clue for a spin and you may land on my identity — if you’re lucky.”

Voice-over: “I love Broccing this costume. I feel like I’m a success story for the ‘Masked Singer’ diet plan. Coupled with it being so steamy under this mask, I’ve already lost weight. But it’s no sweat. Because as far back as I remember, I always wanted to be a Broccoli. I dreamed of being a superfood that enriches people’s lives. And one night I got the opportunity to do just that. I had dinner with a legendary friend, the Big Cheese. I raced home and after pulling an all-nighter, I cooked a beauty that really packed a punch. I called the boss. I made something special but even I couldn’t imagine the classic I created. And all from one meal. Tonight, I’m going to serve up another side of my legacy, the sultry side.”

Previous song: “House Is Rockin'”/”Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On,” by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jerry Lee Lewis

Previous panel guesses: Bill Murray, Howie Mandel, Steve Guttenberg

Jellyfish, “The Masked Singer” Courtesy of Fox

Jellyfish

Song: “Crazy,” by Patsy Cline

Panel guesses: Sofia Richie, Lana Condor, Halle Bailey

Clue: Stuffed tiger. “If you can earn your stripes and pounce on this clue, rrrrr!”

Voice-over: “I’m super competitive. But my nerves got the best of me last time. It was hard to hear. Especially because I’m usually the best at what I do. Also, I’m here without the people who pick me up when I fall: My family. My parents are the sea’s knees. By sacrificing their time and their careers so I could follow my dream. There’s my ride or die, Papa Joey, he helped engineer my whole world and taught me the best life hacks. For years he’d wake up at 3 a.m., put me in the car, and I’d wake up hours later at gigs in faraway lands. Tonight I’m going to use my dad’s wisdom to help fight off the nerves.”

Previous song: “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” by Fergie

Previous Panel guesses: Gabby Douglas, Chloe Grace Moretz, Awkwafina, Sofia Richie