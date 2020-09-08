‘The Masked Singer’ to Include First-Ever Two-Headed Duet Costume This Season

“The Masked Singer” is doubling down. The hit celebrity music competition will introduce its first-ever two-headed costume this fall, the “Snow Owls.”

When Season 4 launches on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, the “Snow Owls” will be joined by previously revealed costumes including the “Crocodile,” the “Sun,” the “Giraffe” and the mysterious “Whatchamacalit.” Other costume announcements are forthcoming, leading up to the premiere.

The “Snow Owls” represent the first duet celebrity contestants in the show’s history. Will they sing “I’ve Got You Babe,” by Sonny & Cher? “It Takes Two,” by Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston? Will they not be internationally known but known to rock a microphone like “It Takes Two’s” Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock? Is it the Olsen Twins, stars of the classic 1995 film “It Takes Two”? All great questions.

Before “The Masked Singer” returns on Sept. 23, Fox will also air a special Season 4 sneak preview on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m., where more info will also be hinted at.

“The Masked Singer” has been off the air since May, following the reveal of winner Kandi Burruss. The singer, Grammy-winning songwriter and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has been unmasked as the Night Angel, the Season 3 winner of the hit Fox reality competition series.

Throughout Season 3, unmasked celebrities also included Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Tom Bergeron, Sarah Palin, Bella Thorne, JoJo Siwa, Rob Gronkowski, Jordyn Woods, Bret Michaels, Hunter Hayes, Jackie Evancho and Barry Zito.

Production has already been under way for Season 4, under COVID filming guidelines. “The Masked Singer” was last season’s No. 1 entertainment program, and premiered its third season after the Super Bowl in what was easily its most-watched episode ever, averaging 23.7 million viewers an 8.1 rating with adults 18-49.

Back are panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, as well as host Nick Cannon. “The Masked Singer” comes from executive producer Craig Plestis; Izzie Pick Ibarra is showrunner and executive producer.

Watch a teaser of the “Snow Owls” below: