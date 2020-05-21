TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Finale Tops Last Season, Blows Out Wednesday Night Competition

The season 3 finale of “The Masked Singer” saw the final three contestants (Night Angel, Frog and Turtle) unmasked on a dramatic night which delivered big numbers for Fox.

A total of 8.7 million viewers tuned in for last night’s un-masking extravaganza, which represents the show’s largest audience since April 1, and its third largest of the season overall (also behind the Super Bowl episode which drew 24 million viewers). Ratings-wise, the finale scored a 2.3 among adults 18-49, beating the season 2 finale in both metrics. The series premiere of “Ultimate Tag” followed that with a 1.3 rating and 4.6 million total viewers, a decent debut for the J.J. Watt-hosted show.

Over on CBS, the season 3 finale of “S.W.A.T.” came in with a season-high 0.7 rating and 4.8 million total viewers. For comparison, the season 2 finale scored a 0.9 rating and 1 million more viewers. Replays of “NCIS” and “FBI” both scored a 0.5 and an averaged of 4.7 million viewers in the two hours prior.

ABC’s airing of “Moana” (which had Dwayne Johnson and Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeting along with it) made a decent splash, scoring a 0.7 rating and 3.4 million viewers. A “Holey Moley” replay hit the fairway right after with a 0.5 rating and 2.3 million viewers.

Meanwhile, the final season of “The 100” kicked off with a 0.2 rating and 835,000 viewers on the CW, which is down fractionally on the season 6 premiere. A “Bulletproof” rerun followed that up with a 0.1 and just under 300,000 viewers.

NBC aired replays of its “Chicago” dramas, all which scored a 0.4 rating. “Chicago Med” and “P.D.” both drew 3.3 million viewers, with “Fire” bringing in 3.1 million.