‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Bear: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 3, episode 7 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired March 11 on Fox.

We can bear-ly believe it: Former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin was unmasked as the Bear on Wednesday night’s edition of “The Masked Singer,” and her song choice was… well, unexpected.

Palin, who performed “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix A Lot in the episode, told host Nick Cannon that “to not be able to see much of anything out of this is really nice. It takes the sharp edges off the world. Everything looks a little softer, nicer. I needed this.” Why the bear? “The bear is part of my nickname growing up and the whole ‘Mama Bear’ thing, and they’re in Alaska. They’re in their front yards. Bear was easy. I was so appreciative of ‘The Masked Singer,’ they let me exploit men. I changed the lyrics and it was all about men.”

Said Cannon: “This might be the most shocked I’ve ever been on this show.” Fox hyped the episode as one of the biggest in the three-season history of “The Masked Singer,” promising fans in promos “a reveal so shocking that you’ve got to see it to believe it.” That’s a bit arguable, however, as Palin has appeared on plenty of reality shows in the past.

Palin is the first star to be kicked off in Group C, the final of three groups of six celebrities (making 18 total) competing in this year’s competition. Describing this collection of six celebrities, Cannon revealed that “between them they have one Guinness World Record, three ‘New York Times’ bestsellers and 36 gold records.”

Palin’s exit this season follows Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick and Tom Bergeron.

Robin Thicke guessed Tina Fey, Ken Jeong guessed Jodie Sweetin, while Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought it was Candice Cameron Bure and Nicole Scherzinger named Christina Applegate. “This was hella hard,” Scherzinger said. Added McCarthy Wahlberg: “I never struggled so hard.”

“I have been both hunter and hunted,” the Bear said in the pre-taped package before her performance. “But after years of hearing all the phony baloney, So this mama bear is coming out of hibernation. maybe I’ve been a bit polarizing, but just like a bear it’s been to protect my cubs. Under this mask, I found the courage to come out of my cage, stop hiding and face the world head on. Now tonight, I bear exercise my right to a killer performance.”

Here’s a recap of the other contestants and their performances on Wednesday:

CREDIT: Fox

Swan

Song: “Fever,” by Peggy Lee

Voice-over: “The swan is known for its fierceness. One of the only birds that flies despite the burden of the weight it carries across the universe. I am the swan, here because I refuse to be tuned out. I’ve played games, I’ve lived fame, I’ve seen shame and I claim on this stage that you won’t know my name. I’m someone and no one. I’m laughing and screaming and now I’m euphoric, flushed with fever as I bear my soul to you.”

Strength: Diving

Weakness: Often flighty

Panel guesses: Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar

CREDIT: Fox

Rhino

Song: “Have a Little Faith in Me,” by John Hiatt

Voice-over: “While my exterior may look tough and callous, I’m really just a gentle giant. As a young rhino, I was center stage, the toast of the town every week. But that talk came with an addiction. When I suddenly wasn’t the best, I crashed and burned. I pushed the people closest to me away. But I got the help I needed to get back on my ride. And now I’m hear to take a leap of faith, just outside my comfort zone. Because I’m ready to soar again.”

Strength: Headbutts

Weakness: Poachers

Panel guesses: Jason Aldean, Tim Tebow, Tim McGraw

CREDIT: Fox

T-Rex

Song: “So What,” by Pink

Voice-over: “You want to hear to the story of my journey? A tale of evolution of glory of survival. Like the dinosaur, I was discovered by another, who plucked me out of obscurity and into another called T-Rex island, a magical world where I was part of dozens across the land. All similar in looks, strength and skill, a sisterhood of fun and friends. But soon I heard rumors of extinction. That unless you were special, you were doomed. And then it happened. A cataclysmic event that changed my world forever.”

Strength: Killer smile

Weakness: Push-ups

Panel guesses: Kourtney Kardashian, Maddie Ziegler, Rebecca Black

CREDIT: Fox

Astronaut

Song: “You Say” by Lauren Daigle

Voice-over: “I’ve always dreamed in flying high because I believe if you want something enough not even gravity can hold you back. While it’s a bit crazy to leave my home planet I’ve been hungry for a chance to explore new territories. This voyage may be bumpy and I may be far from home but the idea of endless possibilities gets my heart throbbing. People say the sky’s the limit, but when you’re an astronaut, the sky is only the beginning.”

Strength: Defies gravity

Weakness: Needs space

Panel guesses: Adam Devine, Josh Hutcherson, Lance Bass, Zac Efron

CREDIT: Fox

Night Angel

Song: “You Give Love a Bad Name,” by Bon Jovi

Voice-over: “There’s something about the night that’s so deliciously mysterious… just like me. Like an angel, I feel deeply blessed my entire life. Doors have always opened for me. While fame has sometimes brought me down like a landslide, I’ve always been able to find a light. This positive attitude is my best magic trick. And a key to my success. But man, I feel like this angel can’t be good all the time. That boy is mine and tt’s my prerogative to have a little fun, y’all. So tonight I’ve chosen a song a little bit dangerous and a little bit sweet, just like me.”

Strength: Night vision

Weakness: Dawn

Panel guesses: Taylor Dayne, Monica, Lil Kim