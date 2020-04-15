‘The Masked Singer’: Here’s Who Was — Or Wasn’t — Unmasked This Week, Plus New Clues

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 3, episode 12 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired April 15 on Fox.

“The Masked Singer” took a breather this week, airing a special sing-a-long edition featuring performances by the show’s “Mighty Seven” finalists. That means, at least for this week, that none of the disguised celebrities were unmasked.

The competition returns next week, but for now, viewers were treated to some of the most memorable performances from the first 11 episodes of Season 3 — a long with lyrics and a bouncing mask, for fans to sing along.

The special also contained new clue packages featuring the stars, highlighting a few of the hints that might solve who is under each mask. The sing-a-long special also included a number featuring all of the previously unmasked singers, as they performed a special goodbye medley of “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” So far this season, Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Tom Bergeron, Sarah Palin, Bella Thorne and JoJo Siwa, Rob Gronkowski and Jordyn Woods have all been revealed.

As the competition continues, seven celebrities are left this season: Turtle, Frog, Kitty, Banana, Rhino, Astronaut and Night Angel. Back next week will be regular panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong.

Also launching next week is “The Masked Singer: After the Mask,” an aftershow hosted by Nick Cannon will air Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET, immediately after “The Masked Singer.”

Here’s a recap of the contestants and their clues from Wednesday:

Turtle, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Turtle

Sing-a-long song: “Kiss From a Rose,” by Seal

New voice-over: “Hey there, before we sing along, I’ve got to say, being here has been turtle-y awesome. To try new styles and genres I could never do before, wearing my costume. But do you have any idea who I am under this mask? I’ve shelled out clues like this surfboard, this can on pop and this ‘shell boy’ comic book. Which has led to guesses like Zac Efron, Nick Lachey, Adam Lambert and Joey McIntyre. How’s that for a boy band? Do you have a clue who I am? Time to hear my voice. Even though I’m not a punk rock and roll turtle, I picked this first song to show my softer, sweeter, rosier side, right off the bat.”

Second sing-a-long song: “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back,” by Shawn Mendes

New clues: “I get it, turtles are slow, fine. But after starting this season with two ballads, I picked this next song to pick up the pace and show I have a fun, snappy side. It was tough learnign the choreography, but I had a blast.”

Banana, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Banana

Sing-a-long song: “Sweet Home Alabama,” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

New voice-over: What’s going on, banana bunch? Orange you glad I’m here to keep the sing -a-long moving? Sure this show has been a challenge, because I can hardly see in this costume! But a little danger is a small price to pay for doing what I love the most: Being the life of the party and entertaining you. But do you know who I am? Have you fleshed out my clues like the blowfish, the blue dog collar, and the super sexy mullet? Apparently they think I’m Larry the Cable Guy, Jeff Foxworthy, Billy Ray Cyrus or Bret Michaels. Now that’s a funny bunch. And now you get to be the life of the party, singing this American classic by one of my favorite bands — Lynyrd Banana Skynyrd.”

Second sing-a-long song: “Lean On Me,” by Bill Withers

New clues: “I love being a part of the show so much because it brings people together. That’s why I chose this second song, because it’s all about being there for the ones you love, no matter what. And you can always lean on me, but not too hard! I don’t want to get squished!”

Kitty, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Kitty

Sing-a-long song: “Dangerous Woman,” by Ariana Grande

New voice-over: “Pardon me, how’s everyone feline tonight? Since adopting the Kitty mask, I’ve had a ball breaking out of my regular litter box. Both on and off the stage. Even embodying my saucy and confident new attitude around my friends and family, who have no idea I’m even on this show. But do you have an idea who I am, or are you still cat scratching in your head? I’ve shown you clues like dueling pirates, a red cape and a Christmas tree. Which led to the panel sniffing around names like Sarah Hyland, Vanessa Hudgens, Nicole Richie and Amanda Seyfried. Quite a litter of guesses. Do you think I sing like any of them? This next song was purr-fect for me to show my range. Time to let out your inner wildcat.”

Second sing-a-long song: “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” by Celine Dion

New clues: “I was so excited by this next song, by one of my favorite artists, Celine Dion. But on show day, I turned into a huge scaredy cat, because vocally it’s a very difficult song. I was afraid I couldn’t pull it off. But then at showtime, I summoned the courage of the kitty and loved singing every single second of it.”

Frog, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Frog

Sing-a-long song: “U Can’t Touch This,” by MC Hammer

New clues: “I am loving each and every performance. And I’m so happy I get to entertain you on the biggest stage in the world. I’m dripping with confidence and dripping with sweat. Dancing in this costume is tough. But who is this frog? You’ve seen hints like the knight, hush puppies and toy soldiers. The panel has guessed rappers like Omarion, Ray-J, and funny cats like Kevin Hart and Alfonso Ribiero. For now, let’s party. I chose this next song because you know I love my hippity-hop classics. For my first performance I did have butterflies in my stomach. But hey, that was my lunch! So stretch those frog legs and get ready to stop, Froggy time.”

Second sing-a-long song: “Jump,” by Kriss Kross

New clues: “I’m my own worst critic when it comes to my performances. Practicing 24/7 to make sure I give them all an A plus plus. But this next track I’ve been singing since I was a tadpole. So I had it all locked down. And how could I not kill this ribbity-ribbity rap? I’m a frog and it’s called ‘Jump.'”

Astronaut, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Astronaut

Sing-a-long song: “Shape of You,” by Ed Sheeran

New clues: “In space, no one can hear you sing. So being here has been incredible to show off my voice in a new way. I’m actually a pretty down-to-earth astronaut. And I usually need my space. When I get this amazing support system around me has kept my mission under control. But your mission, who am I? I’ve shown you helpful clues like this pair of dice, a broken vinyl record and this constellation flag. On the panel’s radar are guesses from Joseph Gordon-Leavitt, Adam Devine, Lance Bass and Ryan Tedder. A truly out of this world group. Do you agree, or astro-not? Hear me sing a pop hit I chose just to put my own spin on it.”

Second sing-a-long song: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” by Stevie Wonder

New clues: “Hi friends, we’ve come full orbit and it’s time for me again. This next performance meant so much to me because I’m actually friends with the artist himself. No wonder I was floating on air out there. I know, the gravity puns are getting old but I fall for them every time.”

Night Angel, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Night Angel

Sing-a-long song: “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” by Shania Twain

New clues: “Oh halo every, floating into this competition has been absolutely divine. In real life, I am constantly on the go. But this experience has allowed me to focus just on music. And more importantly, let loose and have fun. But the one question, who am I? I’ve had clues like the bumblebee and crown, a lipstick heart and my magic tricycle. The panel has thought I’m anyone from Lil Kim to Toni Braxton to Taraji P. Henson to Keke Palmer. I’d go to that concert! And tonight it’s ladies’ night. I love this next song because it’s all about girl power.”

Second sing-a-long song: “Shout,” by the Isley Brothers

New clues: “Even though my eyes are wide open on this costume, I can barely see a thing. In fact, it’s so hard that to practice at home I wear a ski mask and I even turn off all the lights. Whatever it takes.”

Rhino, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Rhino

Sing-a-long song: “Nice to Meet Ya,” by Niall Horan

New clues: “Oh hey, I didn’t see you there. I’m having such a blast singing on that stage. Although I’m not used to wearing my heart on my sleeve, something about this giant rhino mask makes me feel free to air it all. But I bet you’re all wondering who I am. I’ve shown you clues like this diamond ring, the Grand Ole Opry, and this faith sign. The panel has guessed athletes like Tim Tebow and Ryan Lochte, and country stars like Tim McGraw and Jason Aldean. What a fearsome foursome. Now let’s sing a song that I picked because I wanted to do something current and it’s got such a fun beat. I even learned some new choreography.”

Second sing-a-long song: “Tracks of My Tears,” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles

New clues: “Being a massive rhino with a massive head which by the way has given me some massive headaches, may give you the impression of a tough rhino without a gentle side. So I picked this next ballad to show my heart and soul.”