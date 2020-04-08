‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Kangaroo: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 3, episode 11 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired April 8 on Fox.

Jordyn Woods had never performed in front of an audience before “The Masked Singer.” But now the model, who on Wednesday became the latest celebrity to be revealed on the hit Fox series, said she’d love to pursue a music career.

“Definitely, this is the star of a lot,” said Woods, whose previous TV credits include “Life of Kylie.” “I think that now I don’t have a choice. The people want the album.”

As the Kangaroo, Woods performed “No Air,” by Jordin Sparks, on Wednesday night’s episode. In previous weeks she performed “Not Ready to Make Nice,” by Dixie Chicks; “Diamonds,” by Rihanna; “You Know I’m No Good,” by Amy Winehouse”; and “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn.

“I was probably the person who sung the most ballads, but that works for the story and that works for me,” Woods said. “But one of my favorite performances was the Amy Winehouse song.”

Woods said she signed up for “The Masked Singer” because she saw it as “an opportunity of a lifetime that I could not pass up. It was like living out one of my childhood fantasies. You always envision yourself performing on stage and for crowds, but you don’t think it can be a reality. This really set my childhood dreams to a reality. Although I could have never envisioned it being in a kangaroo costume.”

Woods said she has no particular affinity to the kangaroo. “But I love what kangaroos symbolize, which is strength, and I’m a very strong person,” she said. “I also love there’s a lot of mystery to it because people didn’t know whether it was a girl or a boy that was going to star singing when the kangaroo’s voice was first heard.”

Asked about the difficultly of being on “The Masked Singer,” Woods said it prepared her for future performances.

“If I can sing in that kangaroo costume I can sing in anything,” she said. “It was hot, which is what everyone says. It was heavy. I had to make sure I was breathing and drinking enough water, when you’re in something so hot. But it was exactly what I was expecting it to be.”

For the episode’s face off, Night Angel took on Kangaroo and Astronaut faced off with Turtle. Kangaroo and Astronaut then went head-to-head in a smackdown.

Yvette Nicole Brown was this week’s guest panelist. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg got it right and picked Woods, while Robin Thicke thought it was Lala Anthony; Nicole Scherzinger believed it was Blac Chyna; Ken Jeong thought it was “So You Think You Can Dance” host Kat Deely; and Brown named Ayesha Curry.

In a previous week, Thicke guessed singer India.Arie, which thrilled Woods. “I love her music. To be compared and never have performed a day in my life, it was unreal.”

As the competition continues, seven celebrities are left this season: Turtle, Frog, Kitty, Banana, Rhino, Astronaut and Night Angel.

Here’s a recap of the other contestants and their performances on Wednesday:

Night Angel vs. Kangaroo

Night Angel, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Night Angel song: “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” by Shania Twain

Clues from Night Angel’s bag: Ostrich, snow globe, bee, crown, “boss,” “This Bag is Mine”

Panel guesses: Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, Vanessa Williams

Kangaroo, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Kangaroo song: “No Air,” by Jordin Sparks

Clues from Kangaroo’s bag: Big Ben, record player, ship in a bottle, red lipstick

Panel guesses: Lala Anthony, Keira Knightley, Blac Chyna, Ayesha Curry

Astronaut vs. Turtle

Astronaut, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Astronaut’s song: “If I Can’t Have You,” by Shawn Mendes

Clues from Astronaut’s bag: Accordion, White House, light bulb, airplane

Panel guesses: Ben Platt, Seth Green, Austin Mahone

Turtle, “The Masked Singer” Fox

Turtle’s song: “Let It Go,” by James Bay

Clues from Turtle’s bag: Baseball mitt, judge’s gavel, “Never Keep Open This Bag,” cologne, Queen passport

Panel guesses: Adam Lambert, Joe McIntyre, Niall Horan

Smackdown: Kangaroo vs. Astronaut

Kangaroo song: “Hot Stuff,” by Donna Summer

Astronaut song: “Bye Bye Bye” by NSync