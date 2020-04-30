TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Drops to 7-Week Audience Low, ‘SEAL Team’ Hits Season High

The astronaut drifted off into space elimination last night on “The Masked Singer,” but the Fox show didn’t score quite the same galactic audience numbers as usual.

Episode 14 of “Masked Singer” season 3 scored a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 7.5 million viewers. While that was easily good enough to top the night ratings-wise, it also represents the show’s smallest audience Live+Same Day audience since March 11. The second edition of its “After The Mask” after show scored a 1.2 rating and 4.6 million viewers, meaning that Fox comfortably won the night overall.

CBS came second thanks to “Survivor,” which remained even on last week at a 1.5 rating and 8 million total viewers. Later on, “SEAL Team” scored a season high 0.8 rating and 5.8 million viewers, the same tally as last week. “S.W.A.T.” also had an impressive showing, matching its season high 0.7 rating and drawing just under 5 million pairs of eyeballs.

