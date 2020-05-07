TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Drops to Season Low, ‘SEAL Team’ Finale Sinks

Wednesday night delivered contrasting luck for the networks in terms of TV ratings.

Fox’s ratings smash “The Masked Singer” won the night, but dropped to a season low 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, and 7.1 million viewers. Its “After the Mask” after-show scored a 0.9 rating and just over 4 million viewers.

Whereas over on the CW, the “Riverdale” season 4 finale drew the teen drama’s largest audience since late January with 683,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating. A “Bulletproof” replay followed that up with a 0.1 and 315,000 viewers.

The night’s other finale, that of “SEAL Team,” failed to deliver any kind of boost. In fact, the CBS show went in the other direction, ticking down 26% from its penultimate episode to a 0.6 rating and 4.6 million viewers, its lowest tally since early March. Prior to that, the network aired two hours of “Survivor,” averaging a 1.4 rating and 7.6 million viewers, which represents a slight dip from last week in both metrics.

“The Goldbergs” ticked down to a 0.7 rating and 3.6 million viewers on ABC, matching its season low. “Single Parents” aired two episodes on the night, one to a 0.5 rating and 2.9 million viewers, and another to a 0.4 and 2.2 million pairs of eyeballs. “American” Housewife” lost around 500,000 total viewers and a 0.1 ratings point from last week, coming in at a 0.5 and 2.5 million viewers. “Shark Tank” was also swimming in shallower waters than in previous weeks, scoring a 0.5 and 2.4 million viewers, a season 11 low.

NBC aired reruns of its “Chicago” dramas, all of which came in at a 0.6 rating. “Med” drew 4.4 million viewers, “Fire” 4.5 million and “P.D.” 4.3 million.