‘The Masked Singer’ Renewed for Season 4, Fox Aiming for Fall Premiere

“The Masked Singer” will be back for more singing and dancing.

Fox has renewed the popular competition series for a fourth season, and is tentatively aiming for a fall premiere. The news was announced on the network’s investors earnings call.

Based on the international format, the show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke serve on the panel alongside series host Nick Cannon.

During the call, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said that season 4 might debut in the fall, depending on the coronavirus production situation.

“Our entertainment schedule in the fall looks incredibly stable thanks to a large amount of our programming already being filmed and edited. The only open question in our fall entertainment schedule is whether we get ‘Masked Singer’ back into production in time for fall or midseason,” Murdoch said.

Season 3 of “The Masked Singer,” which is currently 14 episodes in, launched after the Super Bowl and has consistently topped the ratings charts. So far, season 3 is averaging a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 after seven days of delayed viewing, making it the highest-rated non-football show of the season, ahead of “This Is Us.” A total of just under 11 million viewers have been tuning on for season 3 in delayed viewing.

The list of celebrities who have been unmasked in season 3 to date includes Sarah Palin, Rob Gronkowski, Bret Michael, Tony Hawk, Bella Thorn, Chaka Khan and Lil Wayne.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America, the series was developed for the U.S. and is executive produced by Craig Plestis of Smart Dog Media and Izzie Pick Ibarra. Cannon serves as co-executive producer. “The Masked Singer” is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.