‘The Masked Singer’: Here’s Who Was — Or Wasn’t — Unmasked Before Next Week’s Finale

The unmaskings took a week off, as Wednesday’s episode of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” was instead a special one-hour holiday-themed sing-a-long edition.

The competition returns next week with the Season 4 finale and the presentation of the Golden Mask trophy. But for now, viewers were treated to some of the most memorable performances from this fall — along with lyrics and a bouncing mask, for fans to sing along.

Besides reprises of performances from earlier in the season, the episode also featured new, holiday-themed songs from the show’s three finalists: Sun, Crocodile and Mushroom.

Sun performed “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” while Crocodile sang “Silent Night” and Mushroom did “The Christmas Song.”

Panelists, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong also got a week off from the guessing game.

Repeat performances on the special sing-a-along included “My Heart Will Go On,” performed by Tori Kelly as the Seahorse; “Satisfaction,” performed by Bob Saget as the Squiggly Monster; “The Prayer,” from Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black (as the Snow Owls); “Don’t Start Now,” performed by Chloe Kim (Jellyfish); “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” as sung by Dr. Elvis Francois (Serpent); “Domino” from Taylor Dayne (Popcorn); “Mama Said Knock You Out” as performed by Busta Rhymes (Dragon)

Kelly also performed, out of costume, “Sleigh Ride.”

This season’s costumes include Baby Alien, Crocodile, Broccoli, Gremlin, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Whatchamacalit, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Popcorn, Sun, Dragon, Giraffe, Seahorse, Snow Owls and Serpent.

Previously unmasked have been Tori Kelly (Seahorse), Taylor Dayne (Popcorn), Chloe Kim (Jellyfish) Paul Anka (Broccoli), Lonzo Ball (Whatchamacalit), “Dr. Elvis” Francois (Serpent), Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black (Snow Owls), Bob Saget (Squiggly Monster), Wendy Williams (Lips), Mark Sanchez (Baby Alien), Brian Austin Green (Giraffe), Mickey Rourke (Gremlin) and Busta Rhymes (Dragon).

New this season, the show’s panelists are competing for a “Golden Ear” trophy based on their first impressions of each masked performer. Going into next week’s finale, McCarthy Wahlberg is in the lead with three, while Thicke and Scherzinger have two points each, and Jeong so far has zero.

A reminder of where things stand with the final three — Crocodile, Mushroom and Sun — and what they performed on this week’s episode, “The Holiday Sing-A-Long”:

Crocodile

Songs: “Silent Night,” traditional

Clue: “I picked this song because it brings me back to the holidays as a child, and encompasses the entire meaning of Christmas to me. I hope it’s just as special for you.”

Previous songs: “It’s My Life,” by Bon Jovi; “Toxic,” by Britney Spears; “Bleeding Love,” by Leona Lewis; “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” by Aerosmith

Previous panel guesses: Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg, Adam Lambert, Lenny Kravitz, Harry Connick Jr., Jared Leto, Jordan Knight, Justin Guarini, AJ MacLean, Nick Carter

Mushroom

Song: “The Christmas Song,” by Nat King Cole.

Clue: “I picked this next holiday song because it’s one of my favorites of all time, sung by a true legend in Nat King Cole.”

Previous songs: “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell; “If I Could Turn Back Time,” by Cher; “Unconditionally,” by Katy Perry; “Valerie,” by Amy Winehouse

Previous panel guesses: Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean, Adam Lambert, Jaden Smith, Jaden Smith, Taye Diggs, The Weeknd; Jordan Fisher, Leslie Odom Jr., Keegan Michael Key

The Sun

Song: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” by Brenda Lee

Clue: “I picked this next song because I love singing it with my family now.”

Previous songs: “Cuz I Love You,” by Lizzo; “Praying,” by Kesha; “Piece of My Heat,” by Janis Joplin; “When the Party’s Over,” by Billie Eilish

Previous panel guesses: Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Mandy Moore, Katharine McPhee, Carrie Underwood, Jewel, LeAnn Rimes, Brandii Carlisle, Kate Hudson, Emilia Clarke