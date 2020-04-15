×
Live+7 Ratings for Week of March 30: ‘The Masked Singer’ Continues Strong Growth

Live+7 Ratings Week of March 30:
Fox

It may have aired on April 1, but “The Masked Singer” wasn’t fooling around in the ratings that week.

The Fox series dominated the delayed viewing charts in the absence of “This Is Us,” ending up almost a full ratings point ahead of its competitors with a 3.4 among adults 18-49 (slightly above its 3.3 average for the season). That represents a 42% gain from its Live+Same Day score. The show’s strong showing continues the trend of alternative series performing particularly well amid the country’s mass self-isolation.

“Grey’s Anatomy” came a clear second with a 2.5 rating after seven days of delayed viewing (also up on its 2.3 average for the season).

Meanwhile no prizes for guessing which show came out comfortably on top of the viewership table. “NCIS” managed to garner 16.6 million total viewers in delayed viewing, almost a 3 million viewers gain. That’s up more than a million on its average L+7 viewership for the season.

Read the full week’s rankings below:

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain
MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 04/01/2020 2.4 3.4 +1.0 +42%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 04/02/2020 1.4 2.5 +1.1 +79%
911 FOX 03/30/2020 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62%
SURVIVOR CBS 04/01/2020 1.6 2.1 +0.5 +31%
GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 03/30/2020 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82%
VOICE NBC 03/30/2020 1.7 2.0 +0.3 +18%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 04/01/2020 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80%
NCIS CBS 03/31/2020 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 04/02/2020 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38%
FBI CBS 03/31/2020 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42%
MANIFEST NBC 03/30/2020 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129%
STATION 19 ABC 04/02/2020 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45%
AMERICAN IDOL ABC 04/05/2020 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33%
MOM CBS 04/02/2020 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50%
ROOKIE, THE ABC 04/05/2020 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75%
FBI: MOST WANTED CBS 03/31/2020 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56%
HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 04/03/2020 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 04/02/2020 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117%
GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 04/01/2020 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44%
HOW TO GET AWAY W/MURDER ABC 04/02/2020 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 04/03/2020 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71%
PRODIGAL SON FOX 03/30/2020 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71%
SHARK TANK ABC 04/03/2020 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33%
BROKE CBS 04/02/2020 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33%
EMPIRE FOX 03/31/2020 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83%
AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE-4/1 ABC 04/01/2020 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57%
MACGYVER CBS 04/03/2020 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38%
MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 04/02/2020 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22%
AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 04/05/2020 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10%
ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY CBS 04/05/2020 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10%
GOOD GIRLS NBC 04/05/2020 0.4 1.0 +0.6 +150%
FOR LIFE ABC 03/31/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67%
BLACKLIST NBC 04/03/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67%
DAVID BLAINE:MAGIC WAY ABC 04/01/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43%
LAST MAN STANDING FOX 04/02/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43%
SUPERSTORE NBC 04/02/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43%
GARTH & TRISHA LIVE! CBS 04/01/2020 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25%
60 MINUTES CBS 04/05/2020 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11%
BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 04/02/2020 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80%
SCHOOLED ABC 04/01/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50%
DATELINE FRI NBC 04/03/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50%
TOMMY CBS 04/02/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33%
AMER RISING:FIGHT PANDEM. ABC 03/30/2020 0.8 0.8 even +0%
ZOEYS XTRAORD PLYLST NBC 04/05/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75%
WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 04/03/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17%
48 HOURS CBS 04/04/2020 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50%
WALL NBC 04/05/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20%
DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 04/04/2020 0.6 0.6 even +0%
NBC NEWS SPCL CORONA 3/31 NBC 03/31/2020 0.6 0.6 even +0%
HOMEFEST: CORDEN LLS SPEC CBS 03/30/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0%
INDEBTED NBC 04/02/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33%
CHARMED CW 04/03/2020 0.1 0.3 +0.2 +200%
ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 03/30/2020 0.1 0.3 +0.2 +200%
WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY CW 03/30/2020 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50%
LITTLE BIG SHOTS NBC 04/05/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0%
DYNASTY CW 04/03/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers

Telecast Network Telecast Date Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions) Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions) Actual Gain % Gain
NCIS CBS 03/31/2020 13656 16569 +2913 +21%
FBI CBS 03/31/2020 10858 14087 +3229 +30%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 04/03/2020 8772 13049 +4277 +49%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 04/02/2020 10141 12582 +2441 +24%
GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 03/30/2020 7713 12412 +4699 +61%
HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 04/03/2020 9599 12142 +2543 +26%
MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 04/01/2020 8903 11733 +2830 +32%
VOICE NBC 03/30/2020 9778 11569 +1791 +18%
FBI: MOST WANTED CBS 03/31/2020 8106 11466 +3360 +41%
60 MINUTES CBS 04/05/2020 10001 10435 +434 +4%
911 FOX 03/30/2020 7224 10429 +3205 +44%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 04/02/2020 7192 10298 +3106 +43%
SURVIVOR CBS 04/01/2020 8250 10253 +2003 +24%
MOM CBS 04/02/2020 7624 9839 +2215 +29%
ROOKIE, THE ABC 04/05/2020 5869 9554 +3685 +63%
STATION 19 ABC 04/02/2020 7177 8992 +1815 +25%
BROKE CBS 04/02/2020 7073 8946 +1873 +26%
AMERICAN IDOL ABC 04/05/2020 6927 8559 +1632 +24%
ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY CBS 04/05/2020 7699 8470 +771 +10%
MACGYVER CBS 04/03/2020 7078 8423 +1345 +19%
TOMMY CBS 04/02/2020 5350 8113 +2763 +52%
MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 04/02/2020 7060 8111 +1051 +15%
MANIFEST NBC 03/30/2020 4080 7827 +3747 +92%
BLACKLIST NBC 04/03/2020 4674 7228 +2554 +55%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 04/01/2020 4335 7074 +2739 +63%
GARTH & TRISHA LIVE! CBS 04/01/2020 5597 6363 +766 +14%
SHARK TANK ABC 04/03/2020 5192 6271 +1079 +21%
AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 04/05/2020 5754 6256 +502 +9%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 04/02/2020 3534 6167 +2633 +75%
LAST MAN STANDING FOX 04/02/2020 4138 5845 +1707 +41%
PRODIGAL SON FOX 03/30/2020 3478 5711 +2233 +64%
GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 04/01/2020 4421 5539 +1118 +25%
AMER RISING:FIGHT PANDEM. ABC 03/30/2020 4845 4949 +104 +2%
DATELINE FRI NBC 04/03/2020 3728 4876 +1148 +31%
DAVID BLAINE:MAGIC WAY ABC 04/01/2020 3670 4820 +1150 +31%
HOW TO GET AWAY W/MURDER ABC 04/02/2020 2912 4696 +1784 +61%
48 HOURS CBS 04/04/2020 3668 4596 +928 +25%
AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE-4/1 ABC 04/01/2020 3125 4575 +1450 +46%
DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 04/04/2020 3874 4189 +315 +8%
FOR LIFE ABC 03/31/2020 2375 4093 +1718 +72%
SCHOOLED ABC 04/01/2020 3234 4021 +787 +24%
SUPERSTORE NBC 04/02/2020 3156 3964 +808 +26%
EMPIRE FOX 03/31/2020 2580 3789 +1209 +47%
NBC NEWS SPCL CORONA 3/31 NBC 03/31/2020 3582 3780 +198 +6%
HOMEFEST: CORDEN LLS SPEC CBS 03/30/2020 3280 3638 +358 +11%
GOOD GIRLS NBC 04/05/2020 1843 3465 +1622 +88%
WALL NBC 04/05/2020 2967 3365 +398 +13%
ZOEYS XTRAORD PLYLST NBC 04/05/2020 1944 3048 +1104 +57%
LITTLE BIG SHOTS NBC 04/05/2020 2627 2944 +317 +12%
BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 04/02/2020 2059 2897 +838 +41%
WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 04/03/2020 2401 2628 +227 +9%
INDEBTED NBC 04/02/2020 1392 1795 +403 +29%
ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 03/30/2020 635 1299 +664 +105%
WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY CW 03/30/2020 873 1205 +332 +38%
CHARMED CW 04/03/2020 574 1057 +483 +84%
DYNASTY CW 04/03/2020 319 528 +209 +66%
