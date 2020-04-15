Live+7 Ratings for Week of March 30: ‘The Masked Singer’ Continues Strong Growth

It may have aired on April 1, but “The Masked Singer” wasn’t fooling around in the ratings that week.

The Fox series dominated the delayed viewing charts in the absence of “This Is Us,” ending up almost a full ratings point ahead of its competitors with a 3.4 among adults 18-49 (slightly above its 3.3 average for the season). That represents a 42% gain from its Live+Same Day score. The show’s strong showing continues the trend of alternative series performing particularly well amid the country’s mass self-isolation.

“Grey’s Anatomy” came a clear second with a 2.5 rating after seven days of delayed viewing (also up on its 2.3 average for the season).

Meanwhile no prizes for guessing which show came out comfortably on top of the viewership table. “NCIS” managed to garner 16.6 million total viewers in delayed viewing, almost a 3 million viewers gain. That’s up more than a million on its average L+7 viewership for the season.

Read the full week’s rankings below:

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 04/01/2020 2.4 3.4 +1.0 +42% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 04/02/2020 1.4 2.5 +1.1 +79% 911 FOX 03/30/2020 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62% SURVIVOR CBS 04/01/2020 1.6 2.1 +0.5 +31% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 03/30/2020 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% VOICE NBC 03/30/2020 1.7 2.0 +0.3 +18% MODERN FAMILY ABC 04/01/2020 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% NCIS CBS 03/31/2020 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 04/02/2020 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% FBI CBS 03/31/2020 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% MANIFEST NBC 03/30/2020 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129% STATION 19 ABC 04/02/2020 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% AMERICAN IDOL ABC 04/05/2020 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% MOM CBS 04/02/2020 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% ROOKIE, THE ABC 04/05/2020 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% FBI: MOST WANTED CBS 03/31/2020 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 04/03/2020 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 04/02/2020 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 04/01/2020 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% HOW TO GET AWAY W/MURDER ABC 04/02/2020 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% BLUE BLOODS CBS 04/03/2020 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% PRODIGAL SON FOX 03/30/2020 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% SHARK TANK ABC 04/03/2020 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% BROKE CBS 04/02/2020 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% EMPIRE FOX 03/31/2020 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE-4/1 ABC 04/01/2020 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% MACGYVER CBS 04/03/2020 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 04/02/2020 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 04/05/2020 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY CBS 04/05/2020 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% GOOD GIRLS NBC 04/05/2020 0.4 1.0 +0.6 +150% FOR LIFE ABC 03/31/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% BLACKLIST NBC 04/03/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% DAVID BLAINE:MAGIC WAY ABC 04/01/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 04/02/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SUPERSTORE NBC 04/02/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% GARTH & TRISHA LIVE! CBS 04/01/2020 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% 60 MINUTES CBS 04/05/2020 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 04/02/2020 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% SCHOOLED ABC 04/01/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% DATELINE FRI NBC 04/03/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% TOMMY CBS 04/02/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% AMER RISING:FIGHT PANDEM. ABC 03/30/2020 0.8 0.8 even +0% ZOEYS XTRAORD PLYLST NBC 04/05/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 04/03/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% 48 HOURS CBS 04/04/2020 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% WALL NBC 04/05/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 04/04/2020 0.6 0.6 even +0% NBC NEWS SPCL CORONA 3/31 NBC 03/31/2020 0.6 0.6 even +0% HOMEFEST: CORDEN LLS SPEC CBS 03/30/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% INDEBTED NBC 04/02/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% CHARMED CW 04/03/2020 0.1 0.3 +0.2 +200% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 03/30/2020 0.1 0.3 +0.2 +200% WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY CW 03/30/2020 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% LITTLE BIG SHOTS NBC 04/05/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% DYNASTY CW 04/03/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers