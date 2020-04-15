Live+7 Ratings for Week of March 30: ‘The Masked Singer’ Continues Strong Growth

It may have aired on April 1, but “The Masked Singer” wasn’t fooling around in the ratings that week.
The Fox series dominated the delayed viewing charts in the absence of “This Is Us,” ending up almost a full ratings point ahead of its competitors with a 3.4 among adults 18-49 (slightly above its 3.3 average for the season). That represents a 42% gain from its Live+Same Day score. The show’s strong showing continues the trend of alternative series performing particularly well amid the country’s mass self-isolation.
“Grey’s Anatomy” came a clear second with a 2.5 rating after seven days of delayed viewing (also up on its 2.3 average for the season).
Meanwhile no prizes for guessing which show came out comfortably on top of the viewership table. “NCIS” managed to garner 16.6 million total viewers in delayed viewing, almost a 3 million viewers gain. That’s up more than a million on its average L+7 viewership for the season.
Read the full week’s rankings below:
Live+7 Adults 18-49
|Telecast
|Network
|Broadcast Date
|Live+SD A18-49
|Live+7 A18-49
|Actual Gain
|% Gain
|MASKED SINGER, THE
|FOX
|04/01/2020
|2.4
|3.4
|+1.0
|+42%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|04/02/2020
|1.4
|2.5
|+1.1
|+79%
|911
|FOX
|03/30/2020
|1.3
|2.1
|+0.8
|+62%
|SURVIVOR
|CBS
|04/01/2020
|1.6
|2.1
|+0.5
|+31%
|GOOD DOCTOR, THE
|ABC
|03/30/2020
|1.1
|2.0
|+0.9
|+82%
|VOICE
|NBC
|03/30/2020
|1.7
|2.0
|+0.3
|+18%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|04/01/2020
|1.0
|1.8
|+0.8
|+80%
|NCIS
|CBS
|03/31/2020
|1.3
|1.8
|+0.5
|+38%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|04/02/2020
|1.3
|1.8
|+0.5
|+38%
|FBI
|CBS
|03/31/2020
|1.2
|1.7
|+0.5
|+42%
|MANIFEST
|NBC
|03/30/2020
|0.7
|1.6
|+0.9
|+129%
|STATION 19
|ABC
|04/02/2020
|1.1
|1.6
|+0.5
|+45%
|AMERICAN IDOL
|ABC
|04/05/2020
|1.2
|1.6
|+0.4
|+33%
|MOM
|CBS
|04/02/2020
|1.0
|1.5
|+0.5
|+50%
|ROOKIE, THE
|ABC
|04/05/2020
|0.8
|1.4
|+0.6
|+75%
|FBI: MOST WANTED
|CBS
|03/31/2020
|0.9
|1.4
|+0.5
|+56%
|HAWAII FIVE-0
|CBS
|04/03/2020
|0.9
|1.4
|+0.5
|+56%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|04/02/2020
|0.6
|1.3
|+0.7
|+117%
|GOLDBERGS, THE
|ABC
|04/01/2020
|0.9
|1.3
|+0.4
|+44%
|HOW TO GET AWAY W/MURDER
|ABC
|04/02/2020
|0.6
|1.2
|+0.6
|+100%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|04/03/2020
|0.7
|1.2
|+0.5
|+71%
|PRODIGAL SON
|FOX
|03/30/2020
|0.7
|1.2
|+0.5
|+71%
|SHARK TANK
|ABC
|04/03/2020
|0.9
|1.2
|+0.3
|+33%
|BROKE
|CBS
|04/02/2020
|0.9
|1.2
|+0.3
|+33%
|EMPIRE
|FOX
|03/31/2020
|0.6
|1.1
|+0.5
|+83%
|AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE-4/1
|ABC
|04/01/2020
|0.7
|1.1
|+0.4
|+57%
|MACGYVER
|CBS
|04/03/2020
|0.8
|1.1
|+0.3
|+38%
|MAN WITH A PLAN
|CBS
|04/02/2020
|0.9
|1.1
|+0.2
|+22%
|AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM
|ABC
|04/05/2020
|1.0
|1.1
|+0.1
|+10%
|ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY
|CBS
|04/05/2020
|1.0
|1.1
|+0.1
|+10%
|GOOD GIRLS
|NBC
|04/05/2020
|0.4
|1.0
|+0.6
|+150%
|FOR LIFE
|ABC
|03/31/2020
|0.6
|1.0
|+0.4
|+67%
|BLACKLIST
|NBC
|04/03/2020
|0.6
|1.0
|+0.4
|+67%
|DAVID BLAINE:MAGIC WAY
|ABC
|04/01/2020
|0.7
|1.0
|+0.3
|+43%
|LAST MAN STANDING
|FOX
|04/02/2020
|0.7
|1.0
|+0.3
|+43%
|SUPERSTORE
|NBC
|04/02/2020
|0.7
|1.0
|+0.3
|+43%
|GARTH & TRISHA LIVE!
|CBS
|04/01/2020
|0.8
|1.0
|+0.2
|+25%
|60 MINUTES
|CBS
|04/05/2020
|0.9
|1.0
|+0.1
|+11%
|BROOKLYN NINE-NINE
|NBC
|04/02/2020
|0.5
|0.9
|+0.4
|+80%
|SCHOOLED
|ABC
|04/01/2020
|0.6
|0.9
|+0.3
|+50%
|DATELINE FRI
|NBC
|04/03/2020
|0.6
|0.9
|+0.3
|+50%
|TOMMY
|CBS
|04/02/2020
|0.6
|0.8
|+0.2
|+33%
|AMER RISING:FIGHT PANDEM.
|ABC
|03/30/2020
|0.8
|0.8
|even
|+0%
|ZOEYS XTRAORD PLYLST
|NBC
|04/05/2020
|0.4
|0.7
|+0.3
|+75%
|WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN
|FOX
|04/03/2020
|0.6
|0.7
|+0.1
|+17%
|48 HOURS
|CBS
|04/04/2020
|0.4
|0.6
|+0.2
|+50%
|WALL
|NBC
|04/05/2020
|0.5
|0.6
|+0.1
|+20%
|DATELINE MYSTERY
|NBC
|04/04/2020
|0.6
|0.6
|even
|+0%
|NBC NEWS SPCL CORONA 3/31
|NBC
|03/31/2020
|0.6
|0.6
|even
|+0%
|HOMEFEST: CORDEN LLS SPEC
|CBS
|03/30/2020
|0.5
|0.5
|even
|+0%
|INDEBTED
|NBC
|04/02/2020
|0.3
|0.4
|+0.1
|+33%
|CHARMED
|CW
|04/03/2020
|0.1
|0.3
|+0.2
|+200%
|ROSWELL NEW MEXICO
|CW
|03/30/2020
|0.1
|0.3
|+0.2
|+200%
|WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY
|CW
|03/30/2020
|0.2
|0.3
|+0.1
|+50%
|LITTLE BIG SHOTS
|NBC
|04/05/2020
|0.3
|0.3
|even
|+0%
|DYNASTY
|CW
|04/03/2020
|0.1
|0.1
|even
|+0%
Live+7 Total Viewers
|Telecast
|Network
|Telecast Date
|Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions)
|Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions)
|Actual Gain
|% Gain
|NCIS
|CBS
|03/31/2020
|13656
|16569
|+2913
|+21%
|FBI
|CBS
|03/31/2020
|10858
|14087
|+3229
|+30%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|04/03/2020
|8772
|13049
|+4277
|+49%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|04/02/2020
|10141
|12582
|+2441
|+24%
|GOOD DOCTOR, THE
|ABC
|03/30/2020
|7713
|12412
|+4699
|+61%
|HAWAII FIVE-0
|CBS
|04/03/2020
|9599
|12142
|+2543
|+26%
|MASKED SINGER, THE
|FOX
|04/01/2020
|8903
|11733
|+2830
|+32%
|VOICE
|NBC
|03/30/2020
|9778
|11569
|+1791
|+18%
|FBI: MOST WANTED
|CBS
|03/31/2020
|8106
|11466
|+3360
|+41%
|60 MINUTES
|CBS
|04/05/2020
|10001
|10435
|+434
|+4%
|911
|FOX
|03/30/2020
|7224
|10429
|+3205
|+44%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|04/02/2020
|7192
|10298
|+3106
|+43%
|SURVIVOR
|CBS
|04/01/2020
|8250
|10253
|+2003
|+24%
|MOM
|CBS
|04/02/2020
|7624
|9839
|+2215
|+29%
|ROOKIE, THE
|ABC
|04/05/2020
|5869
|9554
|+3685
|+63%
|STATION 19
|ABC
|04/02/2020
|7177
|8992
|+1815
|+25%
|BROKE
|CBS
|04/02/2020
|7073
|8946
|+1873
|+26%
|AMERICAN IDOL
|ABC
|04/05/2020
|6927
|8559
|+1632
|+24%
|ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY
|CBS
|04/05/2020
|7699
|8470
|+771
|+10%
|MACGYVER
|CBS
|04/03/2020
|7078
|8423
|+1345
|+19%
|TOMMY
|CBS
|04/02/2020
|5350
|8113
|+2763
|+52%
|MAN WITH A PLAN
|CBS
|04/02/2020
|7060
|8111
|+1051
|+15%
|MANIFEST
|NBC
|03/30/2020
|4080
|7827
|+3747
|+92%
|BLACKLIST
|NBC
|04/03/2020
|4674
|7228
|+2554
|+55%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|04/01/2020
|4335
|7074
|+2739
|+63%
|GARTH & TRISHA LIVE!
|CBS
|04/01/2020
|5597
|6363
|+766
|+14%
|SHARK TANK
|ABC
|04/03/2020
|5192
|6271
|+1079
|+21%
|AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM
|ABC
|04/05/2020
|5754
|6256
|+502
|+9%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|04/02/2020
|3534
|6167
|+2633
|+75%
|LAST MAN STANDING
|FOX
|04/02/2020
|4138
|5845
|+1707
|+41%
|PRODIGAL SON
|FOX
|03/30/2020
|3478
|5711
|+2233
|+64%
|GOLDBERGS, THE
|ABC
|04/01/2020
|4421
|5539
|+1118
|+25%
|AMER RISING:FIGHT PANDEM.
|ABC
|03/30/2020
|4845
|4949
|+104
|+2%
|DATELINE FRI
|NBC
|04/03/2020
|3728
|4876
|+1148
|+31%
|DAVID BLAINE:MAGIC WAY
|ABC
|04/01/2020
|3670
|4820
|+1150
|+31%
|HOW TO GET AWAY W/MURDER
|ABC
|04/02/2020
|2912
|4696
|+1784
|+61%
|48 HOURS
|CBS
|04/04/2020
|3668
|4596
|+928
|+25%
|AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE-4/1
|ABC
|04/01/2020
|3125
|4575
|+1450
|+46%
|DATELINE MYSTERY
|NBC
|04/04/2020
|3874
|4189
|+315
|+8%
|FOR LIFE
|ABC
|03/31/2020
|2375
|4093
|+1718
|+72%
|SCHOOLED
|ABC
|04/01/2020
|3234
|4021
|+787
|+24%
|SUPERSTORE
|NBC
|04/02/2020
|3156
|3964
|+808
|+26%
|EMPIRE
|FOX
|03/31/2020
|2580
|3789
|+1209
|+47%
|NBC NEWS SPCL CORONA 3/31
|NBC
|03/31/2020
|3582
|3780
|+198
|+6%
|HOMEFEST: CORDEN LLS SPEC
|CBS
|03/30/2020
|3280
|3638
|+358
|+11%
|GOOD GIRLS
|NBC
|04/05/2020
|1843
|3465
|+1622
|+88%
|WALL
|NBC
|04/05/2020
|2967
|3365
|+398
|+13%
|ZOEYS XTRAORD PLYLST
|NBC
|04/05/2020
|1944
|3048
|+1104
|+57%
|LITTLE BIG SHOTS
|NBC
|04/05/2020
|2627
|2944
|+317
|+12%
|BROOKLYN NINE-NINE
|NBC
|04/02/2020
|2059
|2897
|+838
|+41%
|WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN
|FOX
|04/03/2020
|2401
|2628
|+227
|+9%
|INDEBTED
|NBC
|04/02/2020
|1392
|1795
|+403
|+29%
|ROSWELL NEW MEXICO
|CW
|03/30/2020
|635
|1299
|+664
|+105%
|WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY
|CW
|03/30/2020
|873
|1205
|+332
|+38%
|CHARMED
|CW
|04/03/2020
|574
|1057
|+483
|+84%
|DYNASTY
|CW
|04/03/2020
|319
|528
|+209
|+66%