‘The Masked Singer’: Gordon Ramsay Is First Confirmed Guest for Fox’s ‘After The Mask’ Post-Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will be among the first guests on the premiere of Fox’s “The Masked Singer: After the Mask,” which launches on April 22.

That’s because Ramsay will also be seen earlier that evening as a guest panelist on that night’s edition of “The Masked Singer,” joining regular panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong.

As part of his appearance, each of the disguised celebrity singers will bring out a signature dish to present to Ramsay and the show’s other panelists — which will also serve as a clue to their real identity.

“After the Mask” will air Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET, immediately after “The Masked Singer,” starting next week and continuing through May 13. It replaces “Lego Masters,” which airs its Season 1 finale this week.

Ramsay is the first guest to be announced for “The Masked Singer: After the Mask,” which will include other celebrity guests and perhaps the week’s unmasked singer as well. “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon is also hosting “After the Mask,” but remotely from his home.

This week’s episode of “The Masked Singer” is a special sing-a-long edition — the show’s first-ever — and will showcase highlights of performances so far this season from the remaining “Mighty Seven” celebrities who haven’t been eliminated.

Performances will include Banana’s “Sweet Home Alabama” and Frog’s “U Can’t Touch This,” while the lyrics will be featured at the bottom of the screen with a dancing mask to mark the words. New clues will also be revealed for the remaining contestants, which include Turtle, Banana, Kitty, Frog, Astronaut, Night Angel and Rhino.

“The Masked Singer” continues to be a smash hit for Fox; according to the network’s most recent Live+7 ratings, the show’s two-hour telecast on April 1 was its most-watched episode (11.7 million viewers) since its first season finale and No. 1 telecast (3.4 rating and 16 share in adults 18-49) since its Season 2 return last fall (with the exception of its post-Super Bowl edition, of course).