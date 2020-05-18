What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘The Masked Singer’ Finale and ‘Homecoming’ Season 2

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

This week, “The Masked Singer” concludes its third season on Fox, and “Homecoming” debuts its second on Amazon.

“The Masked Singer,” Fox, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

“The Masked Singer” has whittled down its masked celebrity contestants to the Turtle, the Frog and Night Angel. Although those three would make a very odd parable, they’re sure to deliver a thrilling season finale, so tune in to see who is behind the three masks and who will be crowned the third “Masked Singer” winner to follow T-Pain and Wayne Brady.

“Holey Moley,” ABC, Thursday, 9 p.m.

Golf courses across the country are re-opening from their coronavirus pandemic closures, and the “Holey Moley” miniature golf course is another which is open for business this week. The extreme putting competition show, presented by Stephen Curry among others, returns for season 2 on ABC.

“Homecoming,” Amazon, Friday

After a critically-acclaimed first season, “Homecoming” returns for a second outing with a fresh new mystery and a new star in the form of Janelle Monáe. Stephan James is also reprising his role as Walter Cruz, who is trying to build a new life following the traumas of war and the Homecoming Initiative.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet: Quarantine,” Apple TV Plus, Friday

The Rob McElhenney comedy about the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all-time has produced a half-hour quarantine special, which finds the whole team working from home. Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (McElhenney) struggle with solitude, while Brad (Danny Pudi) and David (David Hornsby) start a charitable competition. Assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) tries to explain video-conferencing to CW (F. Murray Abraham) with mixed results.