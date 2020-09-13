Baby Yoda, Move Over: ‘The Masked Singer’ Introduces a ‘Baby Alien’ Puppet Costume in Season 4

For “The Masked Singer,” this is the way. The smash hidden celebrity music competition has just revealed another first: “Baby Alien,” a puppet character sitting in a rocket — which is all, of course, a costume for one of this season’s contestants. Not only will the celebrity behind “Baby Alien” have to sing as usual, but the person inside the costume will have to operate the puppet as well.

Take that, Baby Yoda.

Fox aired a sneak preview of “The Masked Singer” Season 4 on Sunday night, and the show revealed all 16 of this year’s costumes — including Baby Alien, Crocodile, Broccoli, Gremlin, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Whatchamacalit, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Popcorn, Sun, Dragon, Giraffe, Seahorse, Snow Owls and Serpent.

As previously announced, Snow Owls represents the first duo in competition, under a two-headed costume.

“The Masked Singer” returns for Season 4 on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m., followed by the premiere of new series “I Can See Your Voice,” hosted by Ken Jeong.

Back are panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, as well as host Nick Cannon. “The Masked Singer” comes from executive producers Craig Plestis and Rosie Seitchik; James Breen is showrunner and EP.

“We were the first to wear masks,” Scherzinger said on the special. “With everything going on in the world right now, no one is on tour and everyone is on this show.”

“The Masked Singer” has been off the air since May, following the reveal of winner Kandi Burruss. The singer, Grammy-winning songwriter and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has been unmasked as the Night Angel, the Season 3 winner of the hit Fox reality competition series.

Here are this season’s costumes:

Popcorn

Popcorn, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“I’m here to prove that next to me, my competition is like popcorn shrimp.

After months in quarantine, I can’t wait for other contestants to get a taste of my talent.”

Clue: “Mirror, mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?”

Giraffe

Giraffe, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“I’ll show them that I’m here to move and groove.”

First ever: At 8 feet, tallest costume ever

Clue: “If you’re looking at a hint, I share something with a powerful giant.”

Broccoli

Broccoli, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“I keep your blood pumping, and I’m chock full of vitamin ‘heeey’!”

First ever: One of the first costumes to include the Masked Singer logo

Clue: “I’m about the lean mean heart pumping machine, it’s why I got my six pack.”

Jellyfish

Jellyfish, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“When the other competitors hear me sing, they’re going to be so jelly! I’m ready to jam.”

Clue: “Brr! I assure you that even though I may be cold blooded, I have a flow with H20.”

Serpent

Serpent, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“I am ready to swallow my competition whole. They’ll soon be crushed by my snake arms and my snake charms.”

First ever: Animatronics

Clue: “If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here’s the prescription to my identity.”

Dragon

Dragon, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“I’m ready to roar, soar and show off my folklore. I just want to make my audience happy. So when someone needs cheering up, enter the dragon.”

Clue: “Just look into stocks and bonds.”

Lips

Lips, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“I am ready to give the kiss-off to my competition. Trying to infiltrate the Masked Singer stage is like trying to break into a Las Vegas security vault.”

Clue: “I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep.”

Squiggly Monster

Squiggly Monster, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“I’m ready to lash out at my competition. With all these eyes, 2020 has got to be my year.”

Clue: “It’s very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I’m known to have a lot of hands to latch on to.”

Sun

Sun, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“I’m gold, I’m bold and I’m ready to light up the ‘Masked Singer’ stage. I’m going to eclipse the competition.”

Clue: “If you’re trying to figure out who I am, this sun knows how to shine like a torch, even during the freezing winter! My identity will never dawn on you.”

Whatchamacalit

Whatchamacalit, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“You think you can outsing me? That makes me laugh. I’m going to win, win, win by the hair of my chinny-chin-chin!”

First ever: The hairiest costume ever.

Clue: “Some might say that my career had a magical start.”

Crocodile

Crocodile, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“I’m ready to croc your world! I’m ready to come out on top and chomp by competition!”

Clue: “A special set of cheeseburgers. my game forever.”

Gremlin

Gremlin, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“My competition may find me disturbing, but they’ll just have to grem and bear it.”

Clue: “Check the gremlin manual and you can see, I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees!”

Mushroom

Mushroom, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“Watch out for me, because I’m bound to grow on you! There’s only mush-room for one at the top!”

Clue: “If you want to know who’s behind my mask, you’ll have to figure out who’s under my hats!”

Snow Owls

Snow Owls, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“We’re ready to ruffle feathers and show everyone it takes two to make a dream come true.”

First ever: First dual costume and first mobile costume, steered by handlebars.

Clue: “As for who is more talented, it’s a tie. Your heads will spin trying to figure us out.”

Seahorse

Seahorse, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“I’m ready for some horseplay, so it would be-hoove my competition to stay out of my way!”

Clue: “Living in the ocean can be dangerous so it’s always good to find a quiet place to hide.”

Baby Alien

Baby Alien, “The Masked Singer” Season 4 Courtesy of Fox

“I’m a friendly UFO, unless of course you are my foe. If my competition thinks I look innocent, then Houston, they have a problem!”

First ever: Puppet, as singer’s body type is completely hidden from view.

Clue: “If you’re looking for a hint about this baby alien, all you have to do is look to the stars.”