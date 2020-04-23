TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ and First After-Show Dominate Wednesday

“The Masked Singer” and the first ever episode of its after-show led Fox to a dominant ratings win on Wednesday night.

One celebrity wearing the Banana mask may have slipped up last night, but “The Masked Singer” came in at a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 7.9 million total viewers. That’s pretty much even on the last episode which aired two weeks ago. Later on, the first “After the Mask,” which is also be hosted by “Masked Singer” emcee Nick Cannon, delivered a 1.4 rating and 5.5 million viewers. That represents a pretty significant improvement on “Lego Masters,” the previous occupant of that time slot, which averaged a 1.1 and 3.5 million viewers across its debut season.

CBS came second, with “Survivor” which scored a 1.5 rating and a night-topping 8.1 million viewers, almost exactly even on last week. Meanwhile “SEAL Team” ticked up a handy 29% to a season high 0.8 rating and 5.9 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” followed that up with a 0.6 rating and 4.8 million viewers, its second highest tally so far for season 3.

ABC’s Wednesday night lineup lost a little ground almost across the board, with “The Goldbergs,” “Schooled” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” hosted by Jimmy Kimmel all ticking down to a 0.8, a 0.6 and a 0.5 respectively. “American Housewife” and “Singe Parents” both came in even week-to-week at a 0.6 and a 0.5.

Meanwhile the CW jumped on the Megxit bandwagon, airing its “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Rebellion” special to a 0.1 rating and 1.1 million total viewers.

NBC aired replays of its “Chicago” dramas, with “Med” and Fire” both scoring a 0.6 rating, followed by “P.D.” with a 0.5.