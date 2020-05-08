‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Gets a ‘Maisel Monday’ Push from Amazon for Emmy Campaign (EXCLUSIVE)

Last year, Amazon Prime Video promoted its Emmy-winning comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with a “Maisel Day.” This year, they’re giving “Maisel” its own day of the week.

As part of the show’s Emmy For Your Consideration push, Amazon will launch a “Maisel Mondays” campaign for eight weeks to highlight the show’s third season.

With stay-at-home orders in effect, there will be no discounted gas or sandwiches this yar. Instead, it will be a weekly Amazon Live and Twitter Watch party. “Maisel” cast and crew will post on Twitter along with fans as they watch a specific episode.

The weekly event will take place Mondays at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET each week, starting May 11. After the watch party, a live conversation will take place with the stars and various crafts people from the show starting that night at 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET. on Amazon Live (Amazon.com/Live or via the Amazon Shopping app on Fire TV devices).

On Monday, stars Rachel Brosnahan (Midge) and Michael Zegen (Joel) will be joined by the show’s cinematographer, M. David Mullen, ASC, to discuss the first episode.

The “Maisel Monday” lineup will continue for the following seven weeks, up until the final episode of Season 3.

Each week the “Maisel” cast and crew will also spotlight non-profit organizations such as Covenant House, which will be featured the first week.

Season 3 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has already won the SAG Award for best comedy ensemble, among other kudos. Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino and executive producers of “Maisel,” which stars Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch.