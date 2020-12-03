‘The Mandalorian’ Retains Third Place in Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10, ‘Great British Baking Show’ Rises

Following a momentous week in which “The Mandalorian” became the first Disney Plus series to make Nielsen’s new streaming top 10 list, there was very little change in week 2 of “Star Wars” show’s second season.

“Mandalorian” debuted in third position last week and retained that place this time around, drawing just under 1 billion total minutes of viewing for the week of Nov. 2. There was in fact no change in the top four, as Netflix’s wildly popular series “The Queen’s Gambit” kept everything else in check.

Also of note is that “The Great British Baking Show” (or “The Great British Bake Off”) rose like a perfect loaf to sixth place, having been tenth the previous week. The iconic British series increased its total minutes from 530 million to 608 million.

Rom-com feature “Holidate” disappeared from the rankings after a single week, as “The 100” and “The Blacklist” popped back onto the list in the final two spots.

Nielsen’s ranking is based on the amount of minutes consumers who have access to platforms are streaming during the week. It should also be noted that streamers like Netflix and Amazon do not release their own detailed streaming numbers and these are based on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen factors in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus into its top 10 streaming measurements.

Here’s this week’s top 10 in full:

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) (7 episodes) – 1,455 minutes (millions)

“The Office” (Netflix) (192 episodes) – 1,093 minutes (millions)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) (10 episodes) – 955 minutes (millions)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 768 minutes (millions)

“Criminal Minds” (Netflix) (277 episodes) – 635 minutes (millions)

“Great British Baking Show” (Netflix) (64 episodes) – 608 minutes (millions)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (361 episodes) – 568 minutes (millions)

“NCIS” (Netflix) (353 episodes) – 543 minutes (millions)

“The Blacklist” (Netflix) (152 episodes) – 417 minutes (millions)

“The 100” (Netflix) (100 episodes) – 407 minutes (millions)