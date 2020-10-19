‘The Mandalorian’ Releases Special Look Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

“The Mandalorian” — and more importantly, Baby Yoda — is returning to Disney Plus on Oct. 30, but before that, the show released another look at the new season during Monday Night Football.

The new clip builds upon the previously released trailer for the series’ second season, showing off the many landscapes and impressive special effects signature of the “Star Wars” world. In one portion of the teaser, the Mandalorian says of Bady Yoda, “Wherever I go, he goes.”

“The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers. The writers for this season are Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa.

In his recent Variety cover story, “The Mandalorian” star Pascal talked about the newfound fame he has found due to the role, and how he is able to convey emotion behind Mando’s armor.

“The transience is something that I’m incredibly familiar with, you know?” Pascal said. “Understanding the opportunity for complexity under all of the armor was not hard for me.”

Director Favreau said of Pascal, “He feels very much like a classic movie star in his charm and his delivery,” says Favreau. “And he’s somebody who takes his craft very seriously.”

Watch the full clip below.