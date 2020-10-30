‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Premiere: Is That ‘Star Wars’ Character Back From the Dead? And More Burning Questions

(SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on if you have not watched the season 2 premiere of Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.”)

“The Mandalorian” and Baby Yoda made a typically action-packed return on Friday.

Fans wondering whether Season 2 would deviate from the style and format of Season 1 have their answer, at least for now. The premiere is highly reminiscent of several episodes we’ve seen before, as Mando returns to Tatooine in search of a fellow Mandalorian who could hold some of the answers he needs on his quest to return Baby Yoda to the Jedi.

In a remote mining town, our helmeted protagonist finds a man wearing Mandalorian armor. However, he quickly works out that this is not one of his kind, but rather the town’s Marshall Cobb Vanth (played by Timothy Olyphant), who bought what looks awfully like Boba Fett’s helmet, rocket launcher and jetpack off a bunch of Jawas.

Mando needs the armor, but to get it, he has to lead the Marshall, the townsfolk and a crew of somewhat helpful Tusken Raiders in a battle against a terrifying creature called the Krayt Dragon. If you thought the Mudhorn in Season 1 was a formidable foe, wait until you see this gigantic sand monster!

Luckily, there’s no need for Baby Yoda to save the day with his force powers this time around, as Mando uses an explosive trick tucked up his Beskar sleeve to defeat the beast.

With peace returned to the town and Mando and the Marshall going their separate ways, it seems like pretty much just another episode. But in typical “Mandalorian” fashion, viewers have to wait until the very, very end to meet a familiar “Star Wars” face, seemingly come back from the dead.

But no more Sarlacc-ing around, here are some burning questions from the premiere:

Is that Boba Fett at the very end?

As Mando speeds off into the distance with Boba Fett’s armor, it appears that the formerly dead character is watching from a distance. We see a bald figure observing Mando, and when he turns to camera, it’s clearly New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison, who is supposedly playing the bounty hunter last seen falling to his supposed death in “Return of the Jedi.” Reports emerged several months ago that Boba Fett would be back in some form, and Morrison is the perfect casting, having played Boba’s clone father Jango in the prequel movies. However, the question is, was that the last we see of Boba? Was this just a five-second cameo to get “Star Wars” fans salivating, or will we get to see Boba in action once more? Guess we’ll have to keep tuning in to find out the Boba tea.

Why doesn’t Mando bring Amy Sedaris with him everywhere?

When Mando is in need of a sitter to look after Baby Yoda while he’s off blowing up dragons, who better than Amy Sedaris? That’s right, the comedian makes another cameo in the premiere, once again playing Mos Eisley mechanic Peli Motto. This time, Motto guides Mando to the old mining town and gets his ship nice and fixed up with her droids. She jokes that Mando should give her one of Baby Yoda’s offspring, should it ever decide to have kids, as a reward for all the help she’s been. A little creepy maybe, but Motto seems like a model mother and she could probably do with some more permanent non-droid company.

Where’s Moff Gideon? And what are Cara Dune and Greef Carga up to?

As with the first season, it’s clear from the premiere that Jon Favreau is happy to keep things at a relatively gentle, episode-by-episode kind of pace. We get no signs of Moff Gideon and his darksaber, or either of Mando’s best friends for that matter. We know from the trailer that they’ll all be back this season, but the show’s weekly release schedule means fans have to holster their excitement blasters for at least another week. Which is probably just how Favreau and co. want it.

Who voices the one-eyed alien from the beginning of the premiere?

It’s legendary “Romeo + Juliet” and “Moulin Rouge” actor John Leguizamo! Leguizamo’s cameo as the brutish, cowardly Gor Koresh doesn’t last long however, as Mando extracts the info he needs from him and leaves him hanging from a lamppost while red-eyed creatures eye him up for dinner. Season 1 had plenty of fun, blink-and-you’ll-miss-them cameos, and it’s great to see and hear and season 2 will be no different.

Where does Baby Yoda hide when his little pod crib isn’t close to hand?

The answer is in a canteen spitting jar, of course. In easily the most adorable moment from the premiere, the little tike seeks refuge in a pot as the Krayt dragon rumbles its way through town. After the earthquake passes, Baby pops his face out to check if it’s all clear. Surely a game of hide-and-go-seek between Mando and Baby is on the cards at some point this season.