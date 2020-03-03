×

‘The Magicians’ to End After Season 5 on Syfy

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

THE MAGICIANS -- Pictured: (l-r) Trevo Einhorn as Josh Hoberman, Arjun Gupta as Penny Adiyodi, Jade Tailor as Kady Orloff-Diaz -- (Photo by: Eric Milner/SYFY)
CREDIT: Eric Milner/SYFY

And for its final trick, “The Magicians” is bidding farewell.

Syfy has announced that the current fifth season of the fantasy show will be its last. Season 5, which is scheduled to last 13 episodes, premiered in Jan. 2020, meaning that the series finale will air on April 1.

Based on Lev Grossman’s bestselling novels of the same name, “The Magicians” centers on a group of 20-somethings from Brakebills University as they discover their magical abilities and ward off evil creatures. The series first premiered on Syfy in April 2016, and has been one of its most consistent shows over the last four years.

News of the show’s end means that the NBCUniversal-owned cabler’s scripted roster has been whittled down to only a couple of returning series. However, Syfy is gearing up to premiere several new offerings in the near future, and recently ordered a pair of shows including one inspired by George A. Romero’s “Day of the Dead.”

“‘The Magicians’ has been a part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons. As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever,” read a statement from Syfy.

Produced by Universal Cable Productions, “The Magicians” is executive produced by McNamara, Gamble, Myers, Chris Fisher and Groundswell Productions’ Michael London and Janice Williams. The show stars Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn.

So far in season 5, “The Magicians” is averaging around 415,000 viewers per episode in the key adults 18-49 demographic after seven days of delayed viewing. The show peaked in terms of audience size in season 2, which averaged just under 900,000 pairs of eyeballs per episode.

Syfy’s scripted roster has gone through quite a few changes over the last year, and the end of “Magicians” leaves “Wynonna Earp” and “Van Helsing” as the network’s two longest-running scripted offerings. Season 4 of the former and the fifth and final season of the latter are expected later in 2020.

In terms of new projects, the network has “Vagrant Queen” premiering in March, as well as “Resident Alien,” and a “Chucky” series coming up the pipeline.

