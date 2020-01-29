×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Robert Langdon Drama Gets Pilot Pickup at NBC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Angels and Demon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

NBC has given a formal pilot pickup to a drama centered on Robert Langdon, the character made famous through the books of Dan Brown.

The broadcaster had previously given the project a production commitment back in June. Titled “Langdon,” it is based on Brown’s book “The Lost Symbol” and follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie will write and executive produce the pilot. Brown will also executive produce along with Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Anna Culp, and Samie Falvey of Imagine Television also executive producing. CBS Television Studios and Universal Television will produce.

Should the project get picked up to series, it would mark the first time Langdon has been played onscreen by someone other than Tom Hanks. Hanks played Langdon in the film adaptations of the Brown novels “The Da Vinci Code,” “Angels & Demons,” and “Inferno.” Howard directed all three films, which were all produced by Imagine Entertainment. Imagine’s other current TV projects include “Genius” at Nat Geo and the recently launched “68 Whiskey” at Paramount Network.

Dworkin and Beattie most recently co-created the ABC drama “The Crossing.” They were also among those who developed the “Scream” TV series for MTV. The pair’s other credits include shows such as “American Horror Story,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Scorpion,” and “Criminal Minds.”

They are repped by ICM.

“Langdon” is NBC’s sixth drama pilot pickup for the 2020-2021 season thus far. Most recently, the network ordered the drama “Ordinary Joe” from the writing team of Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner. NBC has also given out two straight-to-series orders on the comedy side for Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s untitled LA Mayor series starring Ted Danson and “Young Rock” from Nahnatchka Khan about the life of a young Dwayne Johnson.

 

More TV

  • Rose Byrne

    Rose Byrne Aerobics Dramedy 'Physical' Nears Apple Series Order

    Apple TV Plus is preparing to give a series order to a dramedy starring Rose Byrne, Variety has learned. Titled “Physical,” the series is set in a 1980s Southern California beach community. It follows a woman (Byrne) struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an [...]

  • Angels and Demon

    Robert Langdon Drama Gets Pilot Pickup at NBC

    NBC has given a formal pilot pickup to a drama centered on Robert Langdon, the character made famous through the books of Dan Brown. The broadcaster had previously given the project a production commitment back in June. Titled “Langdon,” it is based on Brown’s book “The Lost Symbol” and follows the early adventures of famed [...]

  • Kate Fenske Sister

    Kate Fenske Joins Elisabeth Murdoch's Company, Sister, as Chief Creative Executive

    Television exec Kate Fenske has been named chief creative executive of Sister, the independent production and development company founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone. Fenske, who was previously president of production for Entertainment 360, will be boarding Sister in the coming months. She will be based in Los Angeles and report to [...]

  • WGA strike

    Writers Guild to Include Agency Ban in Contract Demands for AMPTP Talks

    Leaders of the Writers Guild of America are asking their 15,000 members to endorse a negotiating proposal that requires studios to bar non-franchised talent agents from representing WGA members. The proposal was included In a message sent Wednesday by WGA West President David A. Goodman and WGA East President Beau Willimon as part of disclosing [...]

  • Front row: CBS THIS MORNING co-hosts

    At "CBS This Morning,' The Mission is The Same. The Anchor Team is Not

    Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil have many years of experience behind them, And yet, in the world of morning TV, they are the new kids on the block. In TV-news circles, this story is getting a little worn: CBS News retooled its morning program as King began gaining new traction with important newsmaker [...]

  • To All The Boys: P.S. I

    What's Coming to Netflix in February 2020

    There’s no better way to start the romantic month than to binge watch all your favorite romantic films and series coming to Netflix this February. Valentine’s Day is approaching quickly, but Netflix has got it covered when it comes to finding the perfect film or show to get viewers in the mood. Get ready to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad