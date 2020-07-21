‘The Legend of Korra’ Will Come to Netflix on Aug. 14

After “Avatar: The Last Airbender’s” resurgence on Netflix, its sequel series, “The Legend of Korra,” is also headed to the streaming platform.

“The Legend of Korra” will be made available to stream on Netflix on Aug. 14, Nickelodeon revealed in a tweet on Tuesday. Following an avatar named Korra, the show explores a more modernized world built in the aftermath of the prior series, with new technologies, bending styles and political problems for the characters to deal with. It is also set in Republic City, a metropolis where members of all four nations live together, but not always in harmony.

Netflix’s move to air the sequel series comes after its predecessor performed well on its public charts, spawning a resurgence of interest in the franchise. According to Forbes, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” placed in Netflix’s Top 10 list for a total of 61 consecutive days – a record for any show since Netflix unveiled its ranking system in February.

The announcement began trending on Twitter under the keyword “Korra” shortly after it was made, with many fans flocking to praise the decision.

Some, however, criticized the show’s main character in comparison to the prior avatar, Aang. But one of Netflix’s official accounts, @NXonNetflix, responded to a critique of the sequel series, standing by the importance of “Korra’s” storytelling.

“Its ALMOST as if aang and korra are completely different characters with completely different struggles and completely different issues to overcome in their lives and personality complexes and stories,” the tweet read.

The four-season show originally aired on Nickelodeon and Nick.com between 2012 and 2014, before becoming available on CBS All Access.