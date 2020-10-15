‘The Last O.G.’ Renewed for Season 4 at TBS, Changes Showrunner Again

“The Last O.G.” isn’t done yet.

TBS has renewed the Tracy Morgan comedy for a fourth season, however, it will be moving forward without star Tiffany Haddish who is exiting the series, according to sources. News of the renewal comes around five months after season 3 aired the last of its 10 episodes.

Of note is that the show is changing showrunner for the fourth time in four seasons. Owen Smith, whose previous credits include “Black-ish” and “Survivor’s Remorse,” is taking over from Keenen Ivory Wayans for the forthcoming season. Wayans took over last year from season 2 showrunner Saladin K. Patterson, who himself assumed showrunning duties from season 1 showrunner and series co-creator John Carcieri.

“Last O.G.,” co-created and exec produced by Jordan Peele, is a Brooklyn-centric which centers around Tray (Morgan), an ex-con who is shocked to see just how much the world has changed when he is released from a 15-year prison stint. After finding a place to live and new forms of income, Tray continues to meet challenges as he re-paves his way in his newly affluent Brooklyn neighborhood.

“‘The Last O.G.’ has become more powerfully poignant with each season while always remaining incredibly funny,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “Tracy Morgan embraces the world with his humor while Owen Smith tackles real-life conversations head-on through hilarity. We can’t wait to see where they take us in season four.”

Alongside Morgan, the series stars Allen Maldonado, Ryan Gaul, and Cedric the Entertainer.

“I am so excited that we get to make another season of ‘The Last O.G.,’” said Morgan. “All I ever want to do is try and bring joy to people which is hard right now but I appreciate that we will have the chance to go back to work and do what we can to make the world a little brighter.”

“The Last O.G.” is exec produced by Morgan; Peele for Monkeypaw Productions; Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company; Joel Zadak of Artists First; Owen Smith and Steve Ast. Co-EPs include Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Company and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw.

“I was already a big fan of the show so getting the opportunity to helm this production and work with this amazing cast and crew is a huge honor,” added Smith. “I’m looking forward to telling stories that humanize Black men in ways that are not just comedic but relevant and real.”