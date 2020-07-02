‘The Kominsky Method’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin will be back for one more “Kominsky Method” rodeo.

Netflix has renewed the critically acclaimed comedy for a third and final season, as its second outing gears up for what could be another strong awards outing later this year.

The show follows actor and acting coach Sandy Kominsky (Douglas) and his agent Norman Newlander (Arkin), two friends trying to navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty.

Chuck Lorre created the series and serves as executive producer along with Al Higgins and Douglas. Chuck Lorre Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“’The Kominsky Method’ has been a true passion project for me and it’s been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics. I’m excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter,” Lorre said in a statement.

The series picked up a handful of awards for its first season, including the Golden Globe for best comedy series in 2019. Douglas also won the Globe for best actor in a comedy series that same year.

Back when the show first premiered in late 2018, Lorre opened up to Variety about creating the series and his motivations behind centering a pair of older gentlemen.

“I wanted to write about getting older and all that that entails,” Lorre in an interview published in Dec. 2018. “I wanted to write about people losing loved ones and dealing with health issues and grown children. I found this wonderful avenue through Netflix where there were no ratings restrictions and they were totally supportive. I could write without looking over my shoulder.”