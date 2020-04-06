‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to Continue Airing Weekly Episodes Through Spring

Kelly Clarkson is returning to the airwaves this week with her syndicated talk show, and plans to continue airing new episodes weekly throughout the Spring.

Her “Kelly Clarkson Show,” like virtually every other series, was forced to shutdown production on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but managed to get enough episodes in the can to fuse them with new content that Clarkson is shooting from her ranch in Montana to create new episodes fit to air.

The show resumes today, with Clarkson continuing to deliver her “Messages from Montana” monologues, which offer audiences a peek into her life as she shelters in place. Starting today, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will produce one remote episode per week from Montana, in which Clarkson will conduct virtual interviews with celebrities and people in various communities who are doing their part in these difficult times.

In addition, Clarkson will produce more “Bathroom Kellyoke” bits in which she covers a popular song from her bathroom. So far the former “American Idol” winner has treated viewers to renditions of Mariah Carey’s “Vanishing” and Kenny Rogers’ “Sweet Music Man.”

NBCUniversal, which produces the show, has also announced plans to extend its first season in June with new installments of “The Kelly Clarkson Show: Summer Studio Sessions,” which are slated to begin production in Los Angeles in early summer. Whether or not the pandemic allows for those to go ahead as planned remains to be seen.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” is produced and distributed by NBCU’s Domestic Television Distribution with Alex Duda serving as executive producer and showrunner. Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are also executive producers. The show is typically taped in front of a live studio audience on the Universal Studios lot.

Several other syndicated talk shows, such as “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Tamron Hall,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” “The View,” and “The Talk” are also returning with hosts working from home.