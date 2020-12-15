‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Renewed Through 2023 by NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson is extending her run as a talk show host.

NBCUniversal has announced that it has picked up “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for two more seasons, taking it through 2023. The news comes as the show is well into its second season.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is produced and distributed by the recently renamed NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, which is expanding its portfolio and has sold seasons 3 and 4 of Clarkson’s show to more than 75% of the U.S. It currently airs on over 200 syndicated stations.

The renewal news was announced by Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios.

“One ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year is that we get to continue to deliver to stations and fans a show that brings people together,” Wilson said. “This wouldn’t be possible without the heart and humor of the talented and dedicated Kelly Clarkson and our production team, led by the incomparable Alex Duda, both of whom are masters of storytelling. It’s easy to see why Emmy voters, critics and viewers have become such loyal fans of the show.”

Clarkson’s show has been hitting ratings high notes from the beginning, with its premiere back in Sept. 2019 delivering the highest debut (a 1.9 household metered market rating and a 6 share in the 56 metered markets) for a new syndicated show since 2012.

The show was forced to shoot remotely from Montana and from Clarkson’s home in Los Angeles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned to its Universal Studios home three months ago.

“‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication. Kelly is a beloved performer and host with deep roots at NBC and we are delighted to have her continue to be a very important and treasured part of our stations’ programming,” added Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.