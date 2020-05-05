‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Team to Adapt ‘Midnight Club’ as Netflix Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The team behind the “The Haunting of Bly Manor” at Netflix is now set to adapt the Christopher Pike novel “The Midnight Club” for the streamer, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

The book was originally published in 1994. It takes place at Rotterdam Home, a hospice for terminally ill teenagers. A group of patients begin to gather together at midnight to share scary stories. They eventually make a pact that whichever of them dies first will contact the others from beyond the grave. Sources say that the series would also incorporate other Pike works.

“The Haunting” creator Mike Flanagan will create the “Midnight Club” series for television along with Leah Fong. Flanagan will executive produce via Intrepid Pictures along with Intrepid’s Trevor Macy. Intrepid is currently under an overall deal at Netflix. Fong will also executive produce with Julia Bicknell. Elan Gale, James Flanagan, and Chinaka Hodge will also write on the series, with Adam Fasullo, Intrepid Pictures’ vice president of television, overseeing.

Reps for Netflix and Intrepid Pictures declined to comment.

Pike’s other young adult books include “The Thirst” and “Chain Letter” series, as well as the “Remember Me” and “Alosha” books. He is also the author of several adult novels, including “Sati” and “The Blind Mirror.”

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” was ordered in February 2019 as a follow up to “The Haunting of Hill House.” It is expected to debut in 2020. “The Haunting of Hill House,” loosely based on the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, premiered in October 2018. The series received overwhelmingly positive reviews upon its release, garnering a 93% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 94 reviews counted.

Flanagan is also the creator of the upcoming Netflix series “Midnight Mass.” That series was forced to suspend production due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but will resume filming once production is given the all-clear. Fong is currently a writer on “The Haunting of Bly Manor” as well as “Amazing Stories” at Apple. Her other credits include “Once Upon a Time” and “The Magicians.”