‘Haunting of Bly Manor’ and ‘Emily in Paris’ Hit Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 List

A pair of spooky offerings broke into the Nielsen’s list of top 10 most-streamed shows in the U.S. a few weeks ahead of Halloween.

For the week of Oct. 5, “The Haunting of Bly Manor” scared its way onto the list at number two, garnering an average of 1,175 million minutes in its first week. Adam Sandler comedy horror pic “Hubie Halloween” wasn’t far behind, joining the list at number three following its Oct. 7 debut.

Another newcomer to the top 10 for that week is Lilly Collins-headlines comedy-drama “Emily in Paris.” The series, which hails from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, has divided audiences and critics and been much-discussed on social media. “Schitt’s Creek” retained its spot at the top of the list, gaining around 500 million minutes from last week’s tally.

Once again, Amazon’s “The Boys” was the only show to break Netflix’s monopoly on the top 10.

Nielsen’s ranking is based on the amount of minutes consumers who have access to platforms are streaming during the week. It should also be noted that streamers like Netflix and Amazon do not release their own detailed streaming numbers and these are based on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen factors in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney Plus into its top 10 streaming measurements.

Here is this week’s top 10:

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 1,456 minutes (millions)

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” (Netflix) (9 episodes) – 1,175 minutes (millions)

“Hubie Halloween” (Netflix) (1 episode) – 969 minutes (millions)

“The Office” (Netflix) (192 episodes) – 862 minutes (millions)

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video) (16 episodes) – 752 minutes (millions)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix) (10 episodes) – 676 minutes (millions)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (361 episodes) – 668 minutes (millions)

“The 100” (Netflix) (100 episodes) – 664 minutes (millions)

“Criminal Minds” (Netflix) (277 episodes) – 656 minutes (millions)

“The Blacklist” (Netflix) (152 episodes) – 644 minutes (millions)