‘Green Hornet’ Animated Series From Kevin Smith in the Works at WildBrain

Kevin Smith is taking another crack at “The Green Hornet.”

Smith, who already has a “Green Hornet” comic book series based on the un-produced feature screenplay he was hired to write by Miramax under his belt, is developing an animated version of “Green Hornet” with kids content producer WildBrain.

The new series will be targeted at a family audience, while retaining many elements from the comics, including the titular character’s high-tech car, the “Black Beauty.”

Set in contemporary times, the new series will follow the adventures of a re-imagined Green Hornet and Kato – now the grown son of the original Green Hornet and the daughter of the original Kato – as they partner to battle crime in Century City.

“It’s an honor to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very own animated series for the first time in the rich history of these iconic pop culture characters! We’ll be telling a tale of two Hornets – past and future – that spans generations and draws inspiration from a lifetime spent watching classic cartoons and amazing animation like Batman: The Animated Series, Heavy Metal, and Super Friends. I can’t believe WildBrain gave me this job and I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity to extend my childhood a little longer,” said Smith.

Originally a radio series from the 1930s, “The Green Hornet” has already taken the form of comics, a 2011 feature film starring Seth Rogen and Jay Chou, and a live action TV show from the 1960s which of course starred Bruce Lee as Kato.

“We’re thrilled to embark on a new animated Green Hornet series with Kevin, who has set up an incredibly rich world with a cast of amazing characters – especially Kato, who is no longer just a sidekick, but is now a strong female partner to the Green Hornet,” added WildBrain EVP of content and current series Stephanie Betts. “With his ingenious talent and passion for superheroes and classic franchises, Kevin is the perfect creator to update the Green Hornet. We’re excited to share the new Green Hornet and Kato with audiences worldwide.”

Deadline first reported the development news.