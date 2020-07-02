‘The Great’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

“The Great” has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu.

The news comes just shy of two months after the debut of the first season on May 15. Like the first, the second season will consist of 10 episodes.

The series is described as a satirical dramedy about the rise of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history.

Along with Fanning, Season 1 starred Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.

The series was created by Tony McNamara, who also serves as executive producer, with Fanning also executive producing in addition to starring. Marian Macgowan also executive produces along with Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Mark Winemaker, and Matt Shakman. “The Great” hails from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Season 1 of “The Great” received mostly positive reviews from audiences and critics, with the show holding an 88% critical approval rating in Rotten Tomatoes.

McNamara was previously nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay for “The Favourite,” another historical dramedy starring Olivia Colman as England’s Queen Anne.

“The Great” was one of Hulu’s recent entries in female-led comedies. Others include “Dollface,” “Shrill,” and “PEN15.” Hulu is currently prepping the series “Love, Beth” starring Amy Schumer.

Hulu has also found success in recent years with literary adaptations. The streamer recently launched the limited series “Normal People” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” Hulu’s flagship show is “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on the book of the same name by Margaret Atwood.