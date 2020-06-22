‘The Great North’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox Ahead of Series Premiere

Fox has renewed the animated comedy “The Great North” for a second season before the first has even aired.

The show was ordered to straight-to-series last year and is currently slated to debut at midseason in 2021. It hails from Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin from “Bob’s Burgers” as well as Minty Lewis. “Bob’s Burgers” creator Loren Bouchard executive produces.

“Wendy, Lizzie, Minty and Loren delivered a show that embodies our animation brand so strongly, they left us no choice but to give this stellar series an early renewal ahead of its midseason debut,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment. “Of course, we’d also like to thank our friends at 20th, who continue to be tremendous partners.”

“The Great North” follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef (Nick Offerman), does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, Wolf, (Will Forte) and his fiancé, Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan), her middle brother, Ham (Paul Rust), and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, Moon (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Megan Mullaly), and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morrisette (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Molyneux, Molyneux-Logelin and Lewis also serve as showrunners and executive producers. 20th Century Fox Television produces, with Bento Box Entertainment providing the animation. Bento Box also animates “Bob’s Burgers” and was acquired by Fox Entertainment last year.