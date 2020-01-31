TV Ratings: ‘The Good Place’ Goes Out on a High

NBC’s “The Good Place” signed off last night after after seasons to its highest rating and total viewership for 12 weeks.

The series finale scored a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.3 million total viewers, its best tally in both demographic since the season 4 premiere back in September. Following the finale, the network aired a special to celebrate the show, featuring interviews between Seth Meyers and the cast and creators. That special scored a 0.6 and 2 million total viewers.

Earlier in the night, “Superstore” came in at a 0.7 and 2.8 million total viewers, even week-to-week, while “Law & Order: SVU” capped things off for the Peacock with a 0.6 and 3.6 million total viewers.

More to come…