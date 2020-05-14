‘The Good Fight’ Renewed for Season 5, CBS All Access Sets Curtailed Season 4 Finale Date

“The Good Fight” still has some punches left to throw.

CBS All Access has renewed the drama for season 5, while also conceding that the current season will have to be curtailed to only seven episodes due to the coronavirus production shutdown. The seventh, and now final episode of season 4 will debut on the service May 28.

Season 4 was originally slated to last 10 episodes, but the abrupt pandemic-related halt in mid-March has forced showrunners Robert and Michelle King to re-think their plans.

“It’s been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season,” said the Kings. “It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we’re thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring ‘The Good Fight’ back for an additional season, and we know what story we’re planning to tell. It’s like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time.”

Season 4 of the “The Good Wife” spinoff finds the central law firm Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious “Memo 618.”

In addition to Baranski, “The Good Fight” stars Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Audra McDonald and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy also joined season 4 in a recurring role.

“’The Good Fight’ remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we’ve seen a tremendous response from fans this season,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at All Access. “While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic. Although it’s a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes. We can’t wait for viewers to see the remainder of the season and are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely, gripping storylines the Kings bring to life next in season five.”

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions (which just signed a first-look TV deal with Apple) and King Size Productions, and is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.

Robert and Michelle King executive produce the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins also serve as executive producers.