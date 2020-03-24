TV Ratings: ‘The Good Doctor’ Snags Season High 6.8 Million Viewers

Monday night saw yet more strong numbers for the broadcast networks, most notably for ABC’s medical procedural “The Good Doctor.”

The Freddie Highmore series scored a season high 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.8 million total viewers, a full 1 million more pairs of eyeballs than the previous episode. Earlier on “American Idol” posted a 1.4 rating and 7 million viewers, a significant uptick from last Monday’s numbers.

NBC won the night overall, thanks to “The Voice” which maintained 100% of its rating and audience from last week at a 1.8 and 10 million viewers. “Manifest” followed that up with a 0.8 and 4.4 million viewers, its largest audience since the season 2 premiere.

Fox came third overall with a 1.1 average across the night, as “9-1-1” ticked down fractionally from last week to a 1.3 rating and 7 million viewers. However, “Prodigal Son” ticked up week-to-week to a 0.8 rating and 3.6 million viewers, its largest audience since Oct. 2019.

Over on the CW, the last episode of “Supernatural” to air “for a while” showed some growth, coming in at a 0.3 and 1.1 million total viewers. Co-showrunner Andrew Dabb explained on Twitter Monday that the show had filmed through episode 18 of its fifteenth and final season, but that its “visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished.” Later on “Roswell, New Mexico” was even at a 0.2 and 850,000 total viewers.

CBS aired only reruns on Monday night, with “The Neighborhood” leading the way at a 0.7, followed by “Bob Hearts Abishola” with a 0.6. Replays of “All Rise” and “Bull” both came in at a 0.4.