×

TV Ratings: ‘The Good Doctor’ Finale Draws Largest Audience in a Year

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE GOOD DOCTOR - "I Love You" - In the second episode of the two-part finale, our doctors work against time and their own personal safety to save the lives of those around them on the season finale of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, MARCH 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Darko Sikman)NICHOLAS GONZALEZ, ANTONIA THOMAS
CREDIT: ABC

The Good Doctor” ended its third season on Monday night in dramatic fashion with a major character death, and the show’s largest Live+Same Day audience since March 2019 tuned in to watch.

The ABC show scored a season high 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 7.6 million total viewers, a 12% bump from last week’s penultimate episode. Earlier on, the Disney-owned network’s “America Rising: Fight the Pandemic” special about coronavirus scored a 0.8 rating and 4.9 million viewers. A “Celebrity Family Feud” replay came in with a 0.9 and 5.4 million viewers.

The Voice” won the night in terms of rating and total viewership for NBC, scoring a 1.7 and 9.7 million total viewers, which represents roughly the same number’s as last Monday’s edition. “Manifest” followed it up with a 0.7 and 4.3 million viewers, also even week-to-week.

Meanwhile on CBS, James Corden’s “Homefest” special, which featured performances from BTS, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish, scored a 0.5 rating and was watched by 3.3 million people.

More to come…

More TV

  • THE GOOD DOCTOR - "I Love

    TV Ratings: 'The Good Doctor' Finale Draws Largest Audience in a Year

    “The Good Doctor” ended its third season on Monday night in dramatic fashion with a major character death, and the show’s largest Live+Same Day audience since March 2019 tuned in to watch. The ABC show scored a season high 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 7.6 million total viewers, a 12% bump from last [...]

  • Lenny Abrahamson Series 'Normal People' Sets

    Oscar Nominee Lenny Abrahamson's 'Normal People' Sets BBC, Hulu Dates

    “Normal People,” a BBC and Hulu 12-part drama, will bow as a boxset on BBC Three in the U.K. on April 26, and will be released in the U.S. on April 29, it was revealed Tuesday. It will also air on BBC One, and RTE in Ireland, dates for which are yet to be confirmed. [...]

  • James Corden Homefest

    BTS, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa Perform on James Corden's 'Homefest' Special (Watch)

    “Late Late Show” host James Corden used the final minutes of his “Homefest” special on Monday night to speak out about his anxiety over the global coronavirus pandemic. The British presenter, who hosted the special out of a custom-built set in his garage, said, “I’ve found it tougher than I ever thought I would. I [...]

  • AMC-Selekt-OrangeTV

    Orange TV Spain Becomes First International Service to Offer AMC Selekt

    MADRID – Orange TV Spain today became the first operator internationally to launch AMC Network International’s on-demand service, AMC Selekt, bringing more than 5,000 programs to subscribers. Promoted as the most varied on-demand service now available in the Spanish market, the service offers all the on-demand films, series, documentaries, lifestyle, kids and musical content from [...]

  • Lachlan Murdoch

    Fox Corp. Joins Other Media Cos. in Suggesting Pandemic May Affect Results

    Fox Corporation joined other media companies like Walt Disney and ViacomCBS Tuesday with an acknowledgement that the continuing coronavirus pandemic may have an effect on its financial operations. “While the Company’s national news ratings remain strong, sports events for which the Company has broadcast rights have been cancelled or postponed and the production of certain [...]

  • Adam Schlesinger 'Sunday' play opening night,

    Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne Co-Founder, Hospitalized With Coronavirus

    Adam Schlesinger, a musician and Emmy-winning songwriter highly regarded for his work as a member of Fountains of Wayne and songwriter for TV’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” has been hospitalized with coronavirus and is on a ventilator but is not in a coma, contrary to initial reports, his attorney of 25 years Josh Grier confirmed to Variety. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad