TV Ratings: ‘The Good Doctor’ Finale Draws Largest Audience in a Year

“The Good Doctor” ended its third season on Monday night in dramatic fashion with a major character death, and the show’s largest Live+Same Day audience since March 2019 tuned in to watch.

The ABC show scored a season high 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 7.6 million total viewers, a 12% bump from last week’s penultimate episode. Earlier on, the Disney-owned network’s “America Rising: Fight the Pandemic” special about coronavirus scored a 0.8 rating and 4.9 million viewers. A “Celebrity Family Feud” replay came in with a 0.9 and 5.4 million viewers.

“The Voice” won the night in terms of rating and total viewership for NBC, scoring a 1.7 and 9.7 million total viewers, which represents roughly the same number’s as last Monday’s edition. “Manifest” followed it up with a 0.7 and 4.3 million viewers, also even week-to-week.

Meanwhile on CBS, James Corden’s “Homefest” special, which featured performances from BTS, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish, scored a 0.5 rating and was watched by 3.3 million people.

