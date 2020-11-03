TV Ratings: ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Premiere Draws Series Low Audience

“The Good Doctor” returned for season 4 on Monday night, but its ratings weren’t exactly what the doctor ordered.

With a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.7 million total viewers, the season 4 premiere, which had a pandemic narrative woven through it, represents a series low for the acclaimed medical drama. For comparison, the previous season debut scored a 1.0 rating and 6.3 million total viewers. Last night’s premiere had “Dancing With the Stars” as a lead-in, which ticked down from last week to a 0.7 rating and 5.3 million total viewers. It must be said that “Good Doctor” is far from the first scripted series to premiere to lower numbers than usual over the last couple weeks. Linear TV viewership has fallen during the pandemic, and ABC will hope “Good Doctor” continues its strong performances in delayed and digital viewing.

NBC won the night overall, thanks mainly to “The Voice,” which came out on top with a 1.0 rating and 7.4 million total viewers. A “Saturday Night Live” election special followed with a 0.6 rating and 3.3 million total viewers.

“The Price Is Right at Night” scored highest for CBS, coming in at a 0.6 rating and 4.1 million total viewers. Replays of “Bull” and “All Rise” both delivered a 0.2 rating and an average of 2 million viewers.

“Filthy Rich,” which was recently canceled by Fox, continued its run with a 0.2 rating and 1.1 million viewers. “L.A.’s Finest” managed a 0.3 and 1.5 million viewers.

Over on Univision, a new episode of “Medicos” scored a 0.5 rating and 1.6 million viewers, followed by “Imperio De Mentiras” at a 0.4 and 1.2 million pairs of eyeballs.

Telemundo and the CW both averaged a 0.2 overall across the night, with the former’s “Todo Por Mi Hija” coming in at a 0.3 and 1.2 million viewers.