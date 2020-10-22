TV Ratings: ‘The Goldbergs’ Premieres Down on Last Season

“The Goldbergs” returned for season 8 on Wednesday a little later than usual due to COVID-19, and to lower ratings than usual.

One could chalk this up to declining viewing habits during the pandemic, but the ABC comedy dipped around 20% from the previous season premiere, managing a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.1 million total viewers. While those figures don’t quite represent a series low, they are down on last season’s 0.9 average Live+Same Day rating and 4.2 million average viewership.

Later on, “The Con” scored a 0.5 rating and 2.7 million viewers for the Disney-owned network, while a “Conners” replay actually topped the night with a 0.9 rating and 4.8 million viewers.

“Goldbergs” was also up against game 2 of the World Series, which saw the Tampa Bay Rays level things up with a 6-4 victory. Game 2 is averaging a 1.8 rating and 7.2 million viewers per fast affiliate numbers. As ever with live sports, those numbers are subject to significant adjustment once more accurate measurements come in later in the day.

Over on NBC, “The Wall” ticked up a touch to a 0.6 rating and 3.5 million total viewers (an 18% viewership bump from last week). However, right after that “American Ninja Warrior” dipped to a 0.4 rating and 2.5 million viewers from a 0.6 and 3.1 million last time around.

“Big Brother” led the way for CBS, coming in at a 0.9 rating and 4.1 million viewers. “The Amazing Race” slowed down a touch from last week’s premiere, delivering a 0.6 rating and 3.2 million viewers. A “S.W.A.T.” replay rounded things off with a 0.3 and 1.7 million.

Over on Telemundo, the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards averaged a 0.5 rating and 1.4 million total viewers.

News episodes of “Medicos” and “Imperio De Mentiras” both delivered a 0.4 rating and 1 million viewers for Univision.

“Devils” and “Coroner” both scored a 0.1 rating for CW, with the former drawing just under 700,000 total viewers, and the latter 765,000.