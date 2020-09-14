‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ House Will Be Available to Rent on Airbnb

Will Smith announced on Instagram Sunday that the house from the “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” would be made available for rent on Airbnb.

Starting Sept. 29, Los Angeles County residents will be given the opportunity to book a stay at the home in a group of up to two. The five available dates, which will only cost $30 in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary, are Oct. 2, Oct. 5, Oct. 8, Oct. 11 and Oct. 14.

During each one-night stay, guests will have access to the wing of the house where Smith’s character crashed, as well as a poolside lounge area and a dining room. The bedroom includes a basketball net, and there will be turntables to spin classic songs on. Other perks include access to Will’s wardrobe and a virtual welcome by DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Due to COVID-19, those selected must prove residency in L.A. County and be from the same household. The rental will be compliant with CDC rules and follow the enhanced cleaning protocol made by Airbnb as well.

The Airbnb experience is decorated with graffiti art and family portraits, and Philly cheesesteak will be served.

For fans outside of the Los Angeles area, DJ Jazzy Jeff will also offer an Airbnb Online Experience in which he will teach guests some tips and tricks for DJ’ing. Fans can request to book the $100 session here, with the actual event taking place Oct. 1.

And as part of the celebration, Airbnb is making a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia. See the Airbnb page for the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” house here.