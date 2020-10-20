HBO Max Releases ‘The Flight Attendant’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max released a trailer for “The Flight Attendant,” and Spotify released a one-time show with Matthew McConaughey.

DATES

Season 15 of CMT‘s “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team” will premiere on Nov. 24 and be simulcast on CMT and MTV at 10 p.m. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the auditions for this year’s cast were held virtually, and the DCC Summer Training Camp took place inside a bubble. The cheerleaders will perform to impress judges director of cheerleading Kelli Finglass and head choreographer Judy Trammell. Melissa Rycroft Strickland will return to mentor and guest judge on the show, while choreographers Charm La’Donna, Travis Wall and Evan Miller will also return.

Netflix announced that “Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun” will premiere Nov. 11. The streaming platform also shared a trailer for the sketch series by Australian comedy group Aunty Donna, which is set to include six parts. Stars Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly and Zachary Ruane will perform musical numbers, satirical sketches, parodies and more in the absurdist take on content from their everyday lives. The show is produced by Ed Helms, Mike Falbo, Brett Harris, Scott Aukerman and David Jargowsky. Watch the trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max unveiled a trailer for its original limited series “The Flight Attendant,” starring Kaley Cuoco. The show, which is based on Chris Bohjalian‘s novel and set to premiere Nov. 26, follows a flight attendant (Cuoco) who goes on a date with a passenger, only to wake up the next morning next to his dead body. Unable to remember the events of the night, she attempts to hide her possible guilt. The comedic thriller is executive produced by Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender and Sarah Schechter, with Suzanne McCormack as co-executive producer and Susanna Fogel as executive producer and director on two episodes. Watch the trailer below.

Hulu has shared an official trailer for “Eater’s Guide to the World,” a food series that takes viewers on a trip through food in various cities, with this season featuring locations in the Western hemisphere. The focus will be on unearthing hidden gems and exploring favorite locations of each area’s local population. Premiering Nov. 11, the show will also feature narration by comedian and actor Maya Rudolph. The series is executive produced by Lauren Cynamon, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen and Amanda Kludt. Watch the trailer below.

SPECIALS

CBS announced that “The Price is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal” will premiere three new primetime specials each, with the first from both airing on Oct. 27. The second date for “The Price is Right” is Nov. 2, while the second for “Let’s Make a Deal” will be on Dec. 21. Both series’ third specials have not yet been given dates. Rebranded as “The Price is Right at Night” and “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime,” the Oct. 27 dates will welcome essential workers as guests on the game shows. The Nov. 2 show will feature CBS’s “The Neighborhood” cast, and the Dec. 21 special will be holiday-themed.

OWN‘s election-based voting special “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN The Conversation – Vote!” premieres today at 9 p.m. ABC News host Adrienne Bankert and various guests will hold discussions on topics important to the Black community, voting and self-care during the program. The special’s guests include comedian and actor Yvette Nicole Brown, President Barrack Obama’s senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, author Brittany Packnett Cunningham, activist Nneka Ogwumike and entrepreneur Tina Knowles Lawson. The “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation” series premiered last fall.

Keke Palmer will host “Nick News: Kids Pick the President,” a Nickelodeon special to premiere on on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. In a “Kids’ Vote” poll that opened today on KidsPickthePresident.com, children are able to cast their vote for who they hope will win the election, and the results will be shared during the Nickelodeon special. During the program, the basics of voting will be covered and give children the chance to voice their concerns and thoughts on topics of interest to the current political landscape. It will feature youth activists Zoë Jenkins and Mari Copeny, as well as child, adolescent and family psychologist Dr. Jen Harstein.

PODCASTS

Spotify announced the release of a one-time show by Matthew McConaughey entitled “Greenlights.” The release coincides with the launch of his book of the same title today, and the Spotify show is part of the company’s “Shows with Music” feature, combining anecdotes from McConaughey’s life with songs he handpicked to accompany them. The actor discusses the loss of a friend in a car accident, as well as the importance of songs like John Mellencamp’s “Pink Houses” in shaping him. Other songs featured include tracks by Aloe Blacc, Bob Dylan, Dwight Yoakam, U2, The Cars, Clutch, Sturgill Simpson, Mishka and a collaboration between Ali Farka Touré and Ry Cooder.

LATE NIGHT

