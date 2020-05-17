‘The Flash’ Actor Logan Williams Died of Fentanyl Overdose, His Mother Says

Logan Williams, a young actor who appeared on CW’s “The Flash,” died on April 2 at 16 years old, and his mother has revealed that his death was caused by a fentanyl overdose.

In an interview with the New York Post, Marlyse Williams announced that preliminary toxicology results showed that Logan overdosed on the opioid. She also said that he struggled with his addiction for three years.

Marlyse Williams explained that Logan started acting when he was 9 years old, but eventually took a break when he was 13 due to the stressful auditioning process. It was around that time she found out he was using marijuana. From there, he escalated to doing other drugs, but she doesn’t know when he started using fentanyl.

“[He] was in complete denial because he was so ashamed,” she said.

To help her son’s drug problem, she remortgaged her house in order to send him to a treatment center in the U.S. and one in British Columbia, Canada. The young actor had been living in a group home as well.

“I did everything humanly possible, everything a mother could do,” she said. “I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe.”

Now, she’s hoping his death can help raise awareness for opioid addiction and convince other people struggling to ask for help.

“His death is not going to be in vain,” she said. “He’s going to help a lot of people down the road.”

Logan Williams played a young version of the Flash in several episodes of the CW show’s first two seasons. He also appeared in “Supernatural,” “The Whispers” and “When Calls the Heart.” “Flash” star Grant Gustin posted a tribute to the young actor after learning about his death.

“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set,” Gustin said on Instagram. “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”