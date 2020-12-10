‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Return in New Trailer

Bucky Barnes will always have an attachment to Captain America, no matter who holds the title. In the new trailer for “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” released by Marvel Studios at the Disney Investor Day, Sebastian Stan’s character works alongside the newest Captain America: The Falcon.

Played by Anthony Mackie, the Falcon received the honorary title from the original Captain America during the resolution of Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” though he continues to operate under his bird-based persona.

The upcoming series, originally set to release in August of this year, was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but is now expected to premiere on March 19, 2021. Mackie and Stan star, reprising their roles from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to unfold the journey taken by the Falcon upon receiving the Captain America shield from his now-retired friend.

The series will also feature Daniel Brühl, Georges St-Pierre and Emily VanCamp in returning roles as Helmut Zemo, Georges Batroc and Sharon Carter, respectively. It will feature six episodes directed by Kari Skogland for Disney Plus.

Filming for the series began in 2019, but with production being slowed by the pandemic, final shots were wrapped in late October. Created by Malcolm Spellman, “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” offered a teaser to fans back during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, featuring Brühl’s character in a purple mask. The outfit — an homage to Helmut Zemo’s comic book origins — was well-received by the actor, who said it brought a fresh feeling to the “Captain America: Civil War” character.

Concept art for the show was shared in the short documentary “Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe” on Disney Plus last year. Spellman and Kevin Feige executive produce the series.

Watch the new trailer below.