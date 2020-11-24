‘The Expanse’ Renewed for Sixth and Final Season at Amazon

“The Expanse” has been renewed for Season 6 at Amazon, which will also be the show’s last.

The news comes ahead of the show’s fifth season on the streamer, which will debut on Dec. 16. This will mark the second time the show has come to an end.

“The Expanse” aired its first three seasons on Syfy, with the cable networking having cancelled the series back in 2019. Shortly after it was cancelled, it was reported that Amazon was in talks to continue the series, which is produced and fully financed by Alcon Television Group.

The series is set in the future where humanity has colonized the solar system and the people of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt have long been in opposition with one another. When the crew of the Rocinante uncovers an ancient alien technology, a vast conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will bring the solar system to the brink of war.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book series collectively known as “The Expanse,” written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey), “The Expanse” stars Steven Strait, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham and Frankie Adams.

The series was developed and scripted by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who executive produce along with Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel and Jason Brown of Hivemind, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. Shankar serves as showrunner for all seasons.

“We’d like to thank Naren, Andrew, Broderick, everyone at Alcon and the entire cast and crew of ‘The Expanse’ for the hard work and love they have put into the series over these past seasons,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “We’re very happy we can give the incredibly loyal and passionate fans of ‘The Expanse’ the satisfying conclusion to the series that they deserve. We know they’ll love how Seasons Five and Six unfold.”