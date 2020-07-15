Bruna Papandrea to Develop Christina Baker Kline’s ‘The Exiles’ as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories has optioned the rights to Christina Baker Kline’s “The Exiles” with plans to adapt it as a television series, Variety has learned exclusively.

“The Exiles” follows a trio of women — two English convicts and an orphaned Aboriginal girl — in nineteenth-century Australia. The historical novel is set to be published by Custom House, an imprint of HarperCollins, on Aug. 25.

Kline and Papandrea will executive produce the series alongside Janice Williams, whose Well Red banner has a first-look deal with Made Up Stories. Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson of Made Up Stories will also serve as executive producers. Lucinda Reynolds will oversee the project on behalf of the company.

“This emotionally powerful novel gripped me from start to finish,” Papandrea said. “The fresh perspectives of these unforgettable characters expose us to the power of female bonds amid the hardships and complex history of the founding of my home country, Australia. On behalf of the whole Made Up Stories team, we are thrilled to bring this sweeping and timely story to the screen.”

“The Exiles” is Kline’s eighth novel. Others include “Orphan Train,” “A Piece of the World,” and “Bird in Hand.” Both “Orphan Train” and “A Piece of the World” are being adapted into films.

“I could not be more thrilled that Bruna Papandrea and her wonderful team at Made Up Stories are adapting ‘The Exiles’ for a television series,” Kline said. “Their focus on female-driven, emotionally resonant stories – and their intimate knowledge of, and connection to, Australia, the primary setting of the book – make them ideal producers for this project. They’re expert at bringing complex characters and stories to life. I can’t wait to watch my characters leap from the page to the screen.”

Other upcoming Made Up Stories projects include “Pieces of Her” at Netflix starring Toni Collette, “Nine Perfect Strangers” at Hulu starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, and “The Undoing” at HBO starring Kidman and Hugh Grant.

Made Up Stories is repped by WME. Kline is repped by WME and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

(Pictured: Bruna Papandrea)