What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘The Eddy’ and ‘I Know This Much Is True’ Debut

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. As many across the country continue to practice self-isolation due to coronavirus, why not while away a few hours on some of the shows below?

This week, Damien Chazelle’s “The Eddy” drops on Netflix, and Mark Ruffalo stars in the debut of “I Know This Much Is True” on HBO.

“Becoming,” Netflix, Wednesday

The documentary about Michelle Obama and her nationwide book tour premieres this week. Tune in for a rare, up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour. Per Variety’s review, the doc “intercuts between concert-style footage from various live shows, vérité glimpses of her backstage or in transit, and from-the-sidelines interactions with fans.”

“Celebrity Watch Party,” Fox, Thursday, 8 p.m.

As a result of the content crisis being caused by the coronavirus pandemic, networks are having to improvise to come up with new content, and this is the latest example. The unscripted series will take viewers into the homes of celebrities and their families, as they watch and react to some of the week’s most interesting television shows. The premiere episode will feature the likes of Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck, Raven-Symoné, and Steve Wozniak.

“The Eddy, Netflix, Friday

“La La Land” and “Whiplash” director Damien Chazelle turns his eye to the small screen for the first time with this Netflix drama about the owner of a struggling jazz club in Paris (played by André Holland). The limited series also stars The limited series stars Joanna Kulig, Amandla Stenberg, Tahar Rahim and Leïla Bekhti.

“Solar Opposites,” Hulu, Friday

Co-created by “Rick & Morty” duo Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, this new animated comedy centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack play the aforementioned extraterrestrials.

“I Know This Much Is True,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

Marvel vet Mark Ruffalo stars in this new HBO series as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. The series is decribed as a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.