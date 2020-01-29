×
The CW Promotes Rick Haskins to President of Streaming, Chief Brand Officer

By

TV Reporter

Rick Haskins The CW
CREDIT: Courtesy of Jsquared Photography/The CW

The CW has upped Rick Haskins to the role of president of streaming and chief brand officer.

In his new role, Haskins will continue to oversee branding, marketing and promotion for The CW while also tackling the strategy and distribution of the broadcaster’s streaming platforms. That includes CW Seed, the network’s ad-supported streamer, as well as CWTV.com and The CW app. He will also lead development of original programming, production and acquisitions for those platforms.

“Rick is one of the best marketers and digital strategists in the business and has helped establish The CW as one of the preeminent entertainment brands,” said Mark Pedowitz, chair and CEO of The CW. “For more than a decade, under Rick’s leadership, The CW has created and continues to evolve a unique, vibrant ecosystem that aligns our linear broadcast and streaming platforms and allows us to harness social media in a way that is unmatched in the industry. The growth of CW Seed that Rick has developed and nurtured from an incubator to what is now a robust streaming service will add to the strength of our brand position.”

Haskins is currently overseeing a new initiative for the network’s streaming strategy as The CW has secured full in-season streaming rights to all new scripted series going forward. That includes recent launches like “Batwoman” as well as “Katy Keene” and “Nancy Drew.” Shows recently added to CW Seed include “Schitt’s Creek” and 14 series as part of an extensive pact with BBC Studios that includes the original “House of Cards.” In spring 2020, CW Seed will launch CW Seed “Live,” its ad-supported 24/7 linear streaming channel with new and current programming from CW Seed, People, and Entertainment Weekly.

In 2012, Haskins spearheaded the launch of the network’s digital-only studio. Relaunching in 2013 as CW Seed, it has produced shows such as animated DC titles “Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons” and “Constantine” as well as the musical “I Ship It.” Haskins also helped The CW launch its “Dare to Defy/Open to All” initiative in 2018 as part of the CW Good platform as part of the network’s push for inclusive, representative programming.

Prior to his time at CW, Haskins ran his own marketing consulting company and has held executive positions at Lifetime Television, The Walt Disney Company, and Buena Vista Television.

 

