ITV Show ‘The Cube’ Returns With $1.2 Million Jackpot

U.K. broadcaster ITV’s BAFTA-winning gameshow “The Cube” is returning for an eighth season after a five-year hiatus, with a £1 million ($1.26 million) jackpot up for grabs.

Host Phillip Schofield will again present the show, which sees contestants attempt seemingly simple tasks within the high-pressure confines of the show’s central Perspex box. In keeping with coronavirus restrictions, the new 5 x 60′ series will see pairs of contestants taking part, albeit from the same household/household support bubble. Each pair will face off against The Cube in a series of challenges with an increasing amount of prize money.

In addition to the new series, there will also be a one-off celebrity special, where well-known names can win £250,000 ($315,000) for their chosen charity.

“The Cube” will be made by Wildcard Television, part of All3Media-backed Objective Media Group. All3Media International will be distributing the finished product and format.

The show was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning for ITV, and Anna Meadows, commissioning editor for entertainment at ITV. Executive producers are Ed de Burgh and Paul Wright for Wildcard Television.

Schofield said: “‘The Cube’ is such a cracking format but with the players now in teams and a whopping million-pound prize fund, it now means this high-pressure environment has just got tougher.”

Rawcliffe added: “‘The Cube’ was a firm favorite with our viewers and now with a life-changing prize and the chance for players to compete in pairs, the stakes are even higher in this new series. We look forward to more jaw-dropping moments that will have viewers shouting at the TV from the edge of their seats.”