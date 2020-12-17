‘The Crown’ Usurps ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ in Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10

“The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” have been engaged in a right old royal rumble in the viewership charts.

For the week of Nov. 16, the drama about the royal family easily checkmated Beth Harmon and co. for the first time, rocketing into first place in Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD programs list.

“The Crown” was watched for a total of around 3.4 billion minutes that week across its 40 episodes (although presumably the vast majority of those minutes were spent on Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ tumultuous marriage in season 4), whereas “Queen’s Gambit” scored just over 1 billion minutes of viewing time.

Anya-Taylor Joy’s fantastic performance had helped keep the chess series in the number 1 spot for several week straight.

The rest of the top 10 looks very similar to the week prior, with the only new addition being “The Boss Baby: Back in Business” which plotted its way in at number 9.

“Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian” remains the only non-Netflix offering in the list, falling one spot from last week to third.

Nielsen’s ranking is based on the amount of minutes consumers who have access to platforms are streaming during the week. It should also be noted that streamers like Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus do not release their own detailed streaming numbers and these are based on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen factors in the aforementioned trio plus Hulu into its top 10 streaming measurements.

Here’s this week’s top 10 in full:

“The Crown” (Netflix) (40 episodes) – 3,358 (millions)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) (7 episodes) – 1,092 minutes (millions)

“The Office” (Netflix) (192 episodes) – 1,067 minutes (millions)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) (12 episodes) – 939 minutes (millions)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 733 minutes (millions)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (363 episodes) – 731 minutes (millions)

“Great British Baking Show” (Netflix) (64 episodes) – 645 minutes (millions)

“Criminal Minds” (Netflix) (277 episodes) – 560 minutes (millions)

“The Boss Baby: Back in Business” (Netflix) (49 episodes) – 509 minutes (millions)

“NCIS” (Netflix) (353 episodes) – 468 minutes (millions)