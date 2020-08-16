‘The Crown’ Casts Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in Seasons 5 and 6

“The Crown” has found its Princess Diana.

Elizabeth Debicki, who will be seen next in Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” has been cast as the Princess of Wales in the fifth and sixth seasons of “The Crown.”

“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one,” Debicki said in the Twitter announcement posted on Sunday afternoon.

The hit Netflix series has followed the royal family through several time periods, starting in the late 1940s and early 1950s with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s marriage and early careers. Season 3, released in 2019, jumped forward in time to the 1960s and 1970s, replacing the cast with older actors. Princess Diana, who was born in 1961, will be introduced in the upcoming fourth season, with Debicki taking on the role later on in seasons 5 and 6.