‘The Crown’ Cast and Netflix’s Emmy-Nominated Artisans Join Variety Streaming Room Events

The stars, creator and director of Netflix’s “The Crown” and selected Emmy-nominated artisans from Netflix shows, including “Stranger Things” music supervisor Nora Felder, “Ozark” editor Cindy Mollo, “Space Force” production designer Susie Mancini, “Hollywood” and “The Politician” costume designer Lou Eyrich, “Cheer” cinematographer Melissa Langer and “The Crown” casting director Nina Gold, will come together for two exclusive virtual Q&A events in the Variety Streaming Room on August 19 and 20, respectively, at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

“The Crown” stars Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter, as well as creator/writer Peter Morgan and director Jessica Hobbs, will participate in an exclusive Q&A following a screening of the “Cri De Coeur” episode from the latest season.

The “Crafted by Women” panel will feature the aforementioned Netflix Emmy nominees who are making marks behind the camera.

Registration is free but required for access. Secure your spot for the Q&As by registering at variety.com/netflixthecrown and variety.com/netflixcraftspanel.